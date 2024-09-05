Mary Moraa glides to emphatic victory in Zurich Diamond League

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 5 – Fresh from setting a world record in the rarely run women’s 600m, Olympic bronze medalist Mary Moraa continued with her strong end to the season after gliding to victory in her traditional 800m race at the Zurich leg of the Diamond League.

Moraa clocked 1:57.08 to clinch her third Diamond League victory of the season ahead of Briton Georgia Bell who clocked 1:57.94 at third.

In a packed race of 12, Moraa did well to p[luck herself into good space straight form the gun, avoiding the overcrowding that came with the race.

The pace setters took the group through 55.06 in the first 400m. Moraa kept her patience, just ensuring she guarded her space heading to the bell.

At the backstraight, she began employing her finishing kick and glided to the front. By the time the group was approaching the home stretch, Moraa was all but gone, and she did enough to secure her victory.