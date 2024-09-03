Saga over? Galatasaray confirm they are closing in on Osimhen - Capital Sports
Saga over? Galatasaray confirm they are closing in on Osimhen

ISTANBUL, Turkey, Sep 3 – Galatasaray have confirmed they are in talks with Napoli to sign Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen on loan.

The 25-year-old had been a target for Premier League Chelsea before the English transfer window closed on Friday and also Saudi club Al-Ahli – but he looks set to move to Istanbul instead.

Osimhen has scored 76 goals in 133 games for Napoli and played a key role in their 2022-23 Serie A title win with 26 goals.

But he failed to maintain the explosive form that made him one of the most coveted strikers in Europe, scoring 15 times in Serie A last season.

Antonio Conte’s Napoli signed Chelsea and Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 31, for £30m last week.

A message from Galatasaray on social media read: “Official negotiations have begun with the football player and his club SSCN Napoli SPA regarding the temporary transfer of professional footballer Victor James Osimhen.”

