Shaffi holds off strong competition to claim Elisha Kasuku Golf Crown

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 2 – Seasoned handicap 17 golfer Bachoo Shaffi triumphed at the fourth edition of the Kasuku Cup Golf Tournament at the 18-hole Royal Nairobi Club over the weekend.

Shaffi returned an impressive 41 stableford points as handicap 21 golfer Charles Omondi returned 39 stableford points to clinch the overall men’s title.

Handicap 13 golfer Job Kamau emerged men’s runner up with 39 points after countback at the tourney that was graced by over 200 players. KCB Asset Management Director, Dr. Austen Barasa awards the Lady Winner, Emma Omwenga at the close of the Kasuku Golf Cup at the Royal Nairobi Golf Club. PHOTO/KCB.

“I had an excellent four-ball today, the team played very well and we had the conviction that we would emerge victorious at the end of the day. KCB and Kasuku have done an excellent job in putting this event together whose main aim is to give back to the community. We will be here next year to show our fighting spirit again,” Shaffi said.

In the ladies’ category, handicap 31 golfer Emmah Omwenga carded 41 stableford points to carry the day the day, ahead of handicap 24 golfer Eunice Wanjiku who returned 39 points to claim the second.

Handicap 26 Vincent Naibu returned 38 points to scoop the senior winner award whereas George Laboso who plays off handicap 44 carded 43 stableford points to bag the division four award.

The juniors’ category saw Steve Kinisu — who plays off handicap 19 — return 34 stableford points to clinch top honour.

Handicap 14 Ibrahim Lande was the staff winner after returning 39 points whereas handicap 10 James Ondigo returned 32 stableford points to claim the guest winner award.

James Kamenchu won the longest drive award in the men’s category while Felistus Njoroge bagged it in the ladies’ category.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The tournament, powered by KCB Asset Management, was launched three years ago to celebrate Elisha Kasuku, a veteran professional golfer in Kenya who has played golf since 1959.

This year’s event seeks to support the less fortunate caddies in the community in addition to growing the Junior Golf Foundation (JGF).