Junior Starlets Reveal Squad for High-Stakes World Cup Qualifier Against Uganda

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 4, 2026 – The hunt for a spot at the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup enters a thrilling new chapter as Junior Starlets head coach Mildred Cheche announced her provisional squad for the upcoming knockout clash against neighbors Uganda.

Fresh from an emphatic 7-1 aggregate dismissal of Namibia, the Kenyan youngsters are riding a wave of momentum.

Cheche has opted for continuity, retaining the core group that dismantled the Baby Gladiators, signaling high confidence in the team’s current chemistry and tactical execution.

This next phase of the qualifiers promises a much stiffer challenge as the Junior Starlets prepare for a two-legged East African derby.

In the first leg, Kenya travels to the FUFA Stadium in Kadiba on May 22.

Kick-off is slated for 4:00 PM while the decisive return fixture shifts to Nairobi’s Nyayo National Stadium on May 30, 2026, starting at 3:00PM.

With the second leg taking place on home soil, the Starlets will be counting on a partisan crowd to help push them across the finish line toward global qualification.

Despite their dominant start, the technical bench is preaching a philosophy of one step at a time.

The emphasis remains on tactical discipline and grounding the players, ensuring they don’t look past a formidable Ugandan side.

The squad is scheduled to enter a residential training camp on May 6, 2026, to begin intensive preparations for the trip to Kampala.

Provisional Squad Breakdown:

Goalkeepers: Vallary Achieng, Wekhomba Martha, Mishel Ng’ono.

Defenders: Pauline Namisi, Daisy Adongo, Sheila Atieno, Rose Nangila Wanyonyi, Grace Mumo, Idah Mobutu, Florence Mboya, Jael Nanjala, Valary Achieng.

Midfielders: Bevarline Awuor, Lindey Weey Atieno, Brenda Awuor, Gaudencia Maloba, Fleviah Khatenje, Tabitha Wambui, Mwanakombo Bakari, Beryl Awuor, Grace Wangari.

Forwards: Patience Waithira, Brenda Achieng, Martha Musimbi, Emily Adhiambo, Khadija Furaha, Boke Faith, Ivy Atieno, Rochelle Faith, Elizabeth Alizeba.