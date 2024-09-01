Queen of Speed Mary Moraa Whizzes to World Record in Berlin

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 1 – Olympics 800m bronze medalist Mary Moraa etched her name into history books when she clocked a world record of 1:21.63 at the ISTAF Berlin to win the women’s 600m on Sunday evening.

Moraa was in monstrous form, leading from the gun to tape to obliterate the previous record (1:21.77) by South African Caster Semenya in 2017 in the German capital.

In second place was St Vincent’s Shafiqua Malone who timed 1:22.98 as Alicia Schmidt of Germany came third in 1:24.88.

The race was Moraa’s first since the Paris Olympics where she clocked 1:57.42 to collect bronze – her first ever medal at that level of the competition.

The world record feat also came 48 hours after her younger cousin, Sarah, had clinched the world title at the World Under 20 Championships in Lima, Peru.