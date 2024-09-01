Legend in our midst: Kipchoge watches on as United lose to Liverpool at Old Trafford

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 1 – Two-time Olympics marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge was among tens of thousands of spectators at the Old Trafford as record English Premier League champions Manchester United slug it out with arch-rivals Liverpool FC on Sunday evening.

The two-time world record holder was given a standing ovation at the ‘Theatre of Dreams’, which has played host to the who-is-who in the world in the past.

Kipchoge is a close friend to INEOS owner – and Manchester United part-owner – Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

He is also a brand ambassador for the multinational conglomerate and famously partook the INEOS 1.59 challenge in 2019 in which he became the first person to ever run a marathon under two hours. A legend in our midst 🏃



Great to see you, @EliudKipchoge 🤝#MUFC pic.twitter.com/GtJNB2R5LF— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 1, 2024

Before his appearance at Old Trafford, Kipchoge spent time with Manchester United players in training on Saturday ahead of their duel with with the Kop. Eliud Kipchoge with Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes. PHOTO/MANCHESTER UNITED X

It was all smiles and salutations at Carrington training ground as Kipchoge received a Manchester United jersey from captain Bruno Fernandes.

He was also photographed with left back Luke Shaw as well as the entire United squad.

Safe to say his aura and winning touch failed to rub on the Red Devils as Erik Ten Hag’s men were thwacked 3-0 in their own backyard courtesy of a brace by Luis Diaz and Mo’ Salah.

Nonetheless, a hangout with Fernandes and Co is a perfect break away from the rigours of athletics and the just concluded Paris Olympics.

Kipchoge’s bid for history as the first ever athlete to win three consecutive Olympics titles billowed up in smoke when he pulled out after 30km due to a discomfort in the waist.

The disappointment notwithstanding, he has not given any indication that he is about to hang his running shoes.