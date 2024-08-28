Liverpool’s Nunez hit with five-game Uruguay ban

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 28 – Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez has been banned for five international games for an altercation with spectators after his national team Uruguay were beaten by Colombia.

Nunez, 25, was seen physically confronting Colombia fans in the stands after the final whistle in the Copa America semi-final in July.

The player has also been fined £15,145 ($20,000).

South American football’s governing body Conmebol issued a statement on Wednesday stating five players had been banned, including Nunez, and 11 fined for their part in the altercation.

Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur, 27, has received a four-game ban.

Napoli defender Mathias Olivera, 26, Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo, 25, and Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez, 29, have all received three-game bans.

‘Unacceptable scenes’

Conmebol had opened an investigation into the “unacceptable” scenes following Uruguay’s 1-0 defeat at the Bank of America Stadium in North Carolina.

The incident broke out in a section of the stadium where many family members of the Uruguay players were seated.

Nunez had climbed railings and made his way into the crowded stands.

“There was no police and we had to defend our families,” said Gimenez at the time.

“This is the fault of two or three people who had a few too many drinks and don’t know how to drink.”

The bans are a blow to Uruguay boss Marcelo Bielsa, the former Leeds United manager, whose side are involved in several qualifying matches in September and October for the 2026 World Cup.

Bielsa said at the time his players deserved an apology from Colombia fans for the brawl that broke out.

Asked if he feared sanctions for his team, Bielsa said: “The sanction does not have to be for the footballers but for those who forced them to act like this.

“This is a witch hunt. It is a shame.”

Uruguay face Paraguay in Montevideo in a qualifying match on 6 September.