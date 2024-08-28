Jim Kahumbura returns as motorsports federation boss - Capital Sports
Interim Kenya Motorsports Federation boss Jim Kahumbura.

Motorsport

Jim Kahumbura returns as motorsports federation boss

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 28 – Jim Kahumbura has been named interim chair of the Kenya Motorsports Federation (KMSF), returning to a post he last held in 2011.

The announcement was made via a press release on Wednesday evening after a day-long meeting of the Board of Directors at the Sikh Union Club.

“The Board of Directors appointed Mr. Jim Kahumbura as the interim Chairman of the Kenya Motor Sports Federation Limited until the next Annual General Meeting,” the statement read.

Kahumbura replaces Maina Muturi who was elected supremo of the national motorsports governing body on August 26 last year — having served in the same position in 2007.

Kahumbura was ousted as chair of KMSF in 2011 following polls that subsequently ushered in Dave Macharia.

His latest job title was that of an event director for the World Rally Championships (WRC) Safari Rally.

Another change from Wednesday’s meeting is the appointment of Rohit Budhia as the interim Motor Sport Council chair, replacing the departing Sukhdev Chaggar.

“Mr. Budhia will serve as Chairman of the Motor Sport Council until the next Annual General Meeting,” the statement added.

The AGM will be held on October 9 this year.

