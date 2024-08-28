A fresh start: Extreme Sports CEO Hussein fronts self as saviour of Kenyan football in bid for FKF presidency

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 27 – Extreme Sports CEO Hussein Mohammed has officially declared his candidature for the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) presidency after over two years of speculation.

Mohammed said that Kenyan football needs a fresh start and underlined his desire to save it from the doldrums.

“Hope is the last thing ever lost. The hope in Kenyan football is never lost…this is a fresh start. Players are saying it loud and clear…they want a fresh start. Coaches are saying it unequivocally…they want a fresh start. Referees cannot wait any longer…they are demanding a fresh start. Kenyans are saying it repeatedly…they want a fresh start,” Mohammed roared as he concluded his speech.

He called on all delegates and football stakeholders to stand up and be counted as those who changed the story of Kenyan football by supporting those who have its interests at heart.

“My question to you…are you ready to save Kenyan football? Are you ready to earn a living from Kenyan football? Are you ready for a fresh start? I stand in front of you to tell you that I am ready to lead from the front,” Mohammed said.

Key pillars of his vision for the sport include infrastructural development at the grassroots, restructuring of the national league, anti-hooliganism, development of academies, branding and marketing of local clubs as well as fight against matchfixing at all levels of the game.

Among his proposals include reverting the national league to the Kenya Premier League (KPL) to enhance the professionalization and commercialization of the same as well applying the same model for women’s football.

Additionally, the presidential hopeful promised to advocate for the construction of at least two or three stadia (5000 or 10,000-seater) in every county to improve infrastructure.

“As we develop our infrastructure, we must also ensure that our leagues, competitions and tournaments are lucrative ventures that are self-sustaining. Football in Kenya is currently surviving on one thing and that is passion,” he said.

Mohammed: “We will come up with comprehensive programmes that are tailor made for the different age groups of women football. My administration will develop FKF Women’s football strategy…a comprehensive one to chart the course on how FKF will work with all stakeholders to empower girls.”

His entry into the race comes in the wake of Saturday’s Special General Meeting (SGM) where the 89 delegates in attendance ratified the electoral code of conduct and the electoral board.

Others who have thrown their hats into the ring include former KPL CEO Jack Oguda, former Harambee Stars and Gor Mahia defender Sammy ‘Kempes’ Owino, former FKF president Sammy Nyamweya, and former FKF National Executive Committee (NEC) member Tom Alila.

The incumbent, Nick Mwendwa, is yet to declare publicly whether he will have another go at the seat albeit he has already served two terms as mandated by the federation’s constitution.

In his speech, Mohammed warned against any such attempts.

“The law must be followed…if you have served your two terms, just pack and leave. Leave with dignity and grace. If not, then we will have to make you leave,” he said.