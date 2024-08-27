Police Bullets Exude Confidence Ahead Of CECAFA Women's Final - Capital Sports
Police Bullets Head Coach Beldine Odemba and Kenya Police FC Board Of Trustees Vice Chair Carol Kiambi depart the Abebe Bikila Stadium on Tuesday, 27th August, after a training session. Police Bullets will face off with CBE Ethiopia on Thursday during the 2024 CECAFA finals.

Police Bullets Exude Confidence Ahead Of CECAFA Women’s Final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 27 – Police Bullets will leave nothing to chance when they entertain Ethiopia’s CBE Women Club in a showdown of this year’s CECAFA Senior Women’s final to be staged Wednesday at the Abebe Bikila stadium in Addis Ababa.

All eyes will be on experienced tactician Beldine Odemba as she seeks to guide her squad through what will be arguably their acid test en route to the CAF Women’s Champions League.

The head coach put the team through its final paces on Wednesday in what she terms a mental tactical game ahead.

“The players have the zeal to win; it’s a mind game, and we look forward to significant honors,” said Beldine.

Harambee Starlets keeper Annedy Kundu celebrates after the win against Cameroon. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Harambee starlets’ skipper Aneddy Kundu will be key on her sleeves, with the coach keen on rekindling semi-finals prowess when they downed Simba Women’s Club by three goals.

The fixture staged at the 20,000-seater Abebe Bikila stadium will be electric as hundreds of Kenyan and Ethiopian fans throng the stadium.

The coach will make her final selection Tomorrow morning, adapting tactics as the game unfolds. With effective subs, the squad will determine the morality of the game.

The team will outwit their opponents with a balanced defensive stability and flair for lethal attacks.

The finals promise an intriguing battle with the team, which is keen to make an impact on a broader stage.

Police Bullets FC team manager Beatrice Kiraguri says the journey to Cecafa will seek to inspire countless footballers in the region.

Police Bullets FC’s journey to the finals is a testament to their resilience, hard work, and unwavering support from all corners. Team manager Beatrice Kiraguri said seeing them go beyond at the finals would be a joy.

Police Bullets FC’s journey has seen them net five goals in an enthralling performance, leading them to the finals.

