Business as usual for KCB, Oilers, Quins as Kabras slip up at Kabeberi Sevens - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

KCB's Jacob Ojee avoids a tackle from Impala's Benjamin Madaga during last weekend's Christie Sevens. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Rugby

Business as usual for KCB, Oilers, Quins as Kabras slip up at Kabeberi Sevens

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 24 – Defending champions Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) finished Day One of Kabeberi 7s at the RFUEA Grounds with a 100 per cent record after superb performances in their respective pool games as their closest challengers flattered to deceive.

The bankers began their day with a 39-00 thrashing of Mount Kenya University (MKU) Thika before seeing off Mwamba RFC 29-5 in their subsequent Pool D encounter.

KCB then rounded off their day with a 26-5 triumph over Masinde Muliro University to top their group with maximum points.

On the other hand, current National Sevens Circuit (NSC) leaders Kabras Sugar began on a wrong footing with a 17-22 loss to Strathmore Leos in their first Pool A match of the day.

Coach Felix Ayange’s charges then recovered to blank Impala RFC 31-7 before edging Nakuru RFC 22-12 in their ultimate pool match.

Having claimed the scalps of the giants, Leos went ahead to thrash Nakuru RFC 24-0 and Impala RFC 33-5 in their subsequent pool matches.

Catholic University Monks continued their impressive run in the competition with a 10-00 win over Kisumu RFC in their first match of Pool B.

The Nairobi-based students then edged Kabete Stallions 19-17 in their second game before closing out the day with a 31-7 loss to Menengai Oilers in their last game.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The 2022 NSC champions — losers to Kabras in the finals of Dala 7s a week ago — were another side boasting of a spotless record on Day One.

They thrashed Stallions 43-00 in the first game before making minced meat of Kisumu RFC, winning 43-7.

Joining them in the ‘big winners’ club were Kenya Harlequin who blanked Daystar University Falcons 17-7 in the first game before schooling Kenya University Blak Blad — winning 24-19.

Coach Paul ‘Pau’ Murunga’s side then finished the day with a 24-12 triumph over Nondies.

The competition continues on Sunday with the quarterfinal rounds.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved