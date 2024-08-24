Business as usual for KCB, Oilers, Quins as Kabras slip up at Kabeberi Sevens

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 24 – Defending champions Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) finished Day One of Kabeberi 7s at the RFUEA Grounds with a 100 per cent record after superb performances in their respective pool games as their closest challengers flattered to deceive.

The bankers began their day with a 39-00 thrashing of Mount Kenya University (MKU) Thika before seeing off Mwamba RFC 29-5 in their subsequent Pool D encounter.

KCB then rounded off their day with a 26-5 triumph over Masinde Muliro University to top their group with maximum points.

On the other hand, current National Sevens Circuit (NSC) leaders Kabras Sugar began on a wrong footing with a 17-22 loss to Strathmore Leos in their first Pool A match of the day.

Coach Felix Ayange’s charges then recovered to blank Impala RFC 31-7 before edging Nakuru RFC 22-12 in their ultimate pool match.

Having claimed the scalps of the giants, Leos went ahead to thrash Nakuru RFC 24-0 and Impala RFC 33-5 in their subsequent pool matches.

Catholic University Monks continued their impressive run in the competition with a 10-00 win over Kisumu RFC in their first match of Pool B.

The Nairobi-based students then edged Kabete Stallions 19-17 in their second game before closing out the day with a 31-7 loss to Menengai Oilers in their last game.

The 2022 NSC champions — losers to Kabras in the finals of Dala 7s a week ago — were another side boasting of a spotless record on Day One.

They thrashed Stallions 43-00 in the first game before making minced meat of Kisumu RFC, winning 43-7.

Joining them in the ‘big winners’ club were Kenya Harlequin who blanked Daystar University Falcons 17-7 in the first game before schooling Kenya University Blak Blad — winning 24-19.

Coach Paul ‘Pau’ Murunga’s side then finished the day with a 24-12 triumph over Nondies.

The competition continues on Sunday with the quarterfinal rounds.