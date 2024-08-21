Groomed to growl: Simbas receive timely Amara Skincare sponsorship - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) chair Alexander Mutai (L) and HACO Industries managing director Mary-Ann Kirubi (R) during the launch of a partnership between the two at the RFUEA Grounds on Wednesday.

Rugby

Groomed to growl: Simbas receive timely Amara Skincare sponsorship

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 21 – The Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) have signed a Ksh 1.5 million sponsorship with Haco Industries under the latter’s Amara skincare product.

The deal goes a long way toward supporting the national men’s rugby 15s side as they prepare for November’s Elgon Cup as well as the qualifiers for the 2027 World Cup in Australia.

KRU chair Alexander ‘Sasha’ Mutai exuded confidence that the partnership will reap handsome rewards for both parties as Kenyan rugby continues to grow.

“It’s a lot of work but at least we have people who are believing in us. They are seeing how the game is growing…the fans are coming back. Of course, you are going to get a good return on your investment because the conversion rate of the people who will be coming here. That’s what we are looking at…what we get and what you get, it’s a partnership,” Mutai said.

The chair further thanked the company for buying in to the union’s vision for Kenyan rugby and coming back to sponsor a sport it has long been associated with.

“Investing in Kenya Rugby Union is a wise decision, and looking at the profile of HACO…who they are…they know how to make the right investments. They see a star and they build it and that’s why they have come to the Simbas,” Mutai added.

Speaking at the same time, HACO Industries managing director Mary-Ann Kirubi said the partnership is a no-brainer considering the similar values shared by Amara and Kenyan rugby.

“How does Amara Haco Industries power up with Kenyan rugby? I think we share the same values of hard work, discipline and resilience…and that is part of sports. We see that link between our organisation, our brand Amara and Kenyan sports,” Kirubi said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

She further said the partnership will lead to greater things in the future, including support for the women’s national team — the Lionesses.

“For sure, we are going to support the women’s team but we start with baby steps. We start with the Simbas and as we continue building the relationship with the union, we are going to start supporting the ladies in the near future. We have a lot of appreciation for them and what they do. They do not get seen much but we see them…Amara sees them,” she said.

Under the partnership, the Amara brand will be emblazoned on the back of Simbas jerseys with the players benefitting from allowances and gift hampers.

Furthermore, the company will undertake activations and fan engagement during the remaining three legs of the ongoing National Sevens Circuit (NSC) in Nairobi, Mombasa and Nakuru.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved