Groomed to growl: Simbas receive timely Amara Skincare sponsorship

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 21 – The Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) have signed a Ksh 1.5 million sponsorship with Haco Industries under the latter’s Amara skincare product.

The deal goes a long way toward supporting the national men’s rugby 15s side as they prepare for November’s Elgon Cup as well as the qualifiers for the 2027 World Cup in Australia.

KRU chair Alexander ‘Sasha’ Mutai exuded confidence that the partnership will reap handsome rewards for both parties as Kenyan rugby continues to grow.

“It’s a lot of work but at least we have people who are believing in us. They are seeing how the game is growing…the fans are coming back. Of course, you are going to get a good return on your investment because the conversion rate of the people who will be coming here. That’s what we are looking at…what we get and what you get, it’s a partnership,” Mutai said.

The chair further thanked the company for buying in to the union’s vision for Kenyan rugby and coming back to sponsor a sport it has long been associated with.

“Investing in Kenya Rugby Union is a wise decision, and looking at the profile of HACO…who they are…they know how to make the right investments. They see a star and they build it and that’s why they have come to the Simbas,” Mutai added.

Speaking at the same time, HACO Industries managing director Mary-Ann Kirubi said the partnership is a no-brainer considering the similar values shared by Amara and Kenyan rugby.

“How does Amara Haco Industries power up with Kenyan rugby? I think we share the same values of hard work, discipline and resilience…and that is part of sports. We see that link between our organisation, our brand Amara and Kenyan sports,” Kirubi said.

She further said the partnership will lead to greater things in the future, including support for the women’s national team — the Lionesses.

“For sure, we are going to support the women’s team but we start with baby steps. We start with the Simbas and as we continue building the relationship with the union, we are going to start supporting the ladies in the near future. We have a lot of appreciation for them and what they do. They do not get seen much but we see them…Amara sees them,” she said.

Under the partnership, the Amara brand will be emblazoned on the back of Simbas jerseys with the players benefitting from allowances and gift hampers.

Furthermore, the company will undertake activations and fan engagement during the remaining three legs of the ongoing National Sevens Circuit (NSC) in Nairobi, Mombasa and Nakuru.