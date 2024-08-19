Modric named in Croatia's Nations League squad - Capital Sports
At the age of 37, Luka Modric is still Croatia's leader on the field

Football

Modric named in Croatia’s Nations League squad

Published

ZAGREB, Croatia, August 19 – Luka Modric has been named in Croatia’s 24-man squad for the opening matches of their Uefa Nations League campaign.

Real Madrid captain Modric, who turns 39 in September, has made 178 appearances for his country, having made his debut at the age of 20 in 2006.

Following Croatia’s exit at the group stage of Euro 2024 this summer, there was uncertainty over whether Modric would continue to play for the national side.

But after team-mates Domagoj Vida and Marcelo Brozovic both announced their retirements from international football, head coach Zlatko Dalic said he was “happy that our captain remains on board”.

“He is our great strength, both on and off the field,” he added.

Modric – who signed a one-year contract extension with Spanish champions Real Madrid in July – started all three of Croatia’s matches at the Euros.

They are in League A of the Nations League and visit Portugal on 5 September, before hosting Poland three days later.

