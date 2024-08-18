New season, same old Arsenal: Gunners flush down Wolves in opener

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 18 – Arsenal got their Premier League campaign under way with a comfortable victory over Wolves at Emirates Stadium.

Kai Havertz headed in a first-half opener for the Gunners from Bukayo Saka’s cross from the right, with the England forward adding their second after the break with a powerful left-foot shot into the right corner after the visitors were caught out by a quickly taken free-kick.

While Arsenal were far from at their best, they always looked in control of the contest and more than merited their win against determined opponents.

Wolves debutant Jorgen Strand Larsen saw his first-half header well saved by Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya.

And substitute Matheus Cunha should have done better with a tame effort straight at Raya in a period when Wolves were chasing an equaliser.

However, Wolves boss Gary O’Neil can have little complaint at the outcome, with his side fashioning few clear-cut opportunities over the course of the afternoon.

Prior to kick-off the stadium paid an emotional tribute to former Arsenal forward Kevin Campbell, who died at the age of 54 earlier this summer.

Campbell won four major trophies at the club and was part their 1990-91 title-winning team.

And Arsenal’s first goal was arguably reminiscent of Campbell in his pomp, with Havertz darting between two defenders and powering a header past Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa.

Havertz industrious all through

The Germany international’s industry proved a problem for Wolves all afternoon, although for much of the first period Arsenal’s best opportunities came courtesy of their incessant pressing and some wayward passing out of defence from the away side.

With the visitors struggling to play their way through the red and white shirts, Saka twice had chances to make it an even more profitable day in front of goal.

Martin Odegaard’s blistering long-range effort, tipped away by Sa, was their best effort in the second period until Saka rounded off a satisfactory start to the season for Arteta’s side.

Wolves have brought in almost £100m from the sales of Max Kilman and Pedro Neto over the summer.

But on this evidence they will almost certainly need to reinvest further before the summer transfer window closes on Friday, 30 August.

While Norway international Strand Larsen, who arrived on loan from Celta Vigo, saw his first-half effort well saved, fellow new acquisition Rodrigo Gomes was relatively subdued on the wing.

And there was a cutting edge missing from Wolves’ attacking play throughout which undermined a relatively healthy 47% of possession.

O’Neil’s side carved out only three chances of note, and of those one was gifted to them when Raya and Gunners defender William Saliba presented the ball to Cunha on the edge of their own penalty area.

Wolves also covered around eight kilometres less than the hosts and O’Neill will be aware that more application and guile needs to be added over the coming months.