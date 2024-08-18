Effort, energy, purpose: Neiva wants hungry Gor to devour Bentiu

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 – Gor Mahia head coach Leo Neiva has asked for effort, energy and purpose from his players, as they play the first leg of their CAF Champions League preliminary round tie against home side El Merrikh Bentiu in Juba, South Sudan on Sunday.

Brazilian Neiva, who has taken charge after the departure of Jonathan McKinstry is optimistic that his side can pluck off a positive result at the Juba Stadium, and head back home with one foot in the second round.

“I want effort, energy and purpose. We need to impose ourselves physically and tactically. I am very satisfied with the level of the team and on the pitch, we should do more,” the coach said, in a pre-match interview with Sportpesanews.

Gor missed out on continental football last season due to a suspension from world football governing body FIFA due to issues of payment of their former players, but the club wants to make a positive return.

A win on away soil would be the exact start Neiva wants, especially looking back at how rocky their pre-season has been.

The record FKF Premier League champions played at the CECAFA Kagame Cup just two weeks after the start of their pre-season, and left with two defeats and a draw.

The team was to travel to Nigeria for the Coal City International tournament, but the same bolted off in the 11th hour after players went on a go slow demanding unpaid bonuses from their league win.

They nonetheless travelled to Tanzania and played two friendly matches against Fountain Gate FC, winning both 1-0 to boost their confidence ahead of the competitive window.

Heading to Juba, the team is without influential wingback Rooney Onyango who was left behind because of issues of his passport being detained at the Italian embassy, an issue that has since been resolved.

The club is however boosted with the return of Austin Odhiambo, who is back after attending some trials in Europe.

“Austin is back and that is a good thing for us. He has shown he is ready in training and he should be able to start,” the coach said.

Looking towards the game, the tactician says he expects a tough outing.

“We have prepared according to the circumstance of the game. We are playing away against a very good team. We should be very well organized. Our opponents are strong physically and they have good attack especially in transition,” the Brazilian further added.

The match kicks off at 4pm.