Liverpool still trying to strengthen – Slot

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom, Aug 17 – Liverpool manager Arne Slot says the club are still looking to strengthen the squad before the transfer window closes.

The Reds tried to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad but missed out after the Spain midfielder decided against the move.

It means Liverpool are the only Premier League side who have not made a major signing this summer, with the transfer window closing at 23:00 BST on Friday, 30 August.

“I’ve said many times already that our squad is really strong and it’s not so easy to find players who can help us or even strengthen the squad,” said Slot.

“Zubimendi was one of them to be fair, but he decided not to come. We go forward with the ones we have. [Wataru] Endo did well in pre-season so we’re in a good place.

“In the background, [sporting director] Richard [Hughes] is trying to strengthen the squad as he can but, unfortunately, Zubimendi decided not to come.

“He did every effort to bring him in but, if a player decides not to come, then it’s obvious he’s not coming.”

Slot has replaced Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager after the German, who led the Reds to the Carabao Cup and a third-placed top-flight finish last season, left the club at the end of 2023-24.

The Dutchman’s first Premier League game will be at promoted Ipswich Town on Saturday (12:30 BST).

“We are always talking about transfers but also a very positive thing that we kept our players and they are in a good place. Jurgen left the team in a good place and we are trying to build from there.

“Last season was also a season where they won a trophy with this team so we are hoping and aiming for the same but it’s not going to be easy because there are a lot of good and strong teams in the Premier League who have strengthened their squads. We are looking forward to the challenge.”

This summer, Liverpool have sold forward Fabio Carvalho to Brentford in a deal worth £27.5m, while defender Joel Matip, midfielder Thiago Alcantara and keeper Adrian have left the club.

Slot was asked if not adding to the squad would make a team weaker but he rejected the suggestion.

“If you don’t strengthen the team you get weaker, that’s a bit weird,” he said. “Normally, you either stay the same and I truly believe on the training ground that you can help players and the team to improve.

“Maybe what you mean is if the clubs around you strengthen the team then maybe they become better but it’s not always true that if you bring in players that the team become stronger.

“We – and I mean Richard and me – are trying to strengthen the squad and if we think we’ve found someone we try to bring him in.

“Unfortunately, the one we thought could help us said no. In the background, Richard is trying to improve the team but my main focus is on Ipswich.”