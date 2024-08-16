Trucha wants a better start as Leopards plot first league title in 26 years

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16 – AFC Leopards head coach Thomas Trucha says the team needs to have a better start to the FKF Premier League campaign than they did last campaign, if they are to quench a 26-year wait for the title.

Ingwe endured a nine-match winless run last season, and Trucha says this is something they need to correct to ensure they fight for both the league and Cup titles.

“We want to challenge for league title and we want to challenge the Cup and only the start of the season will show where we are. Definitely we don’t want the start to be like it was last season; we want to start strong. It is one week to the start of the season and we are almost ready,” the coach noted, speaking to the club’s YouTube channel.

He added; “This is a big team with big pressure and we want to win. As a coach I have to explain to my players what it is about and how big this is.”

Trucha joined the club midway through the first leg last season, when the team was struggling to find their footing and were still winless.

He however managed to steady the ship, and as he approaches his first full season, his target is an absolute clarity; going for the league title.

Ingwe have been on pre-season camp in Mumias and travelled to Uganda, where they will play a friendly match in Kampala against Express FC before switching attention to the league kick off.

“Mumias is good to us and we have worked quite well here. Everybody is looking good and in high spirits. The match in Uganda will be very key because we are playing against a big strong team and it will help us prepare well for the start of the season,” noted the coach.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Leopards will start their Premier League campaign against league returnees Mathare United at the Dandora Stadium next Saturday.