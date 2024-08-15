Dala Sevens Receives Sh3mn Boost from KBL’s Tusker Brand

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 – The Dala Sevens, the third leg of the 2024 National Sevens Circuit, has received a significant boost with a Sh3mn sponsorship from Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) through its Tusker brand.

The highly anticipated tournament will take place this weekend at the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu.

Hosted by Kisumu RFC, the Dala Sevens has earned a reputation as one of Kenya’s most thrilling and fiercely competitive rugby tournaments. Tusker’s sponsorship underscores the brand’s commitment to supporting the sport and celebrating Kenya’s sporting excellence.

Speaking at the sponsorship announcement, Tusker Brand Marketing Manager, Christine Kariuki, expressed pride in the partnership saying, “Rugby holds a special place in the hearts of Kenyans, and we are thrilled to be part of the Dala Sevens. By supporting the growth of rugby in Kenya, we celebrate the incredible talent and passion of Kenyan athletes. We are confident that our sponsorship will contribute significantly to the success of this tournament.”

She added, “We are very proud to renew our relationship with Dala Sevens, a tournament we have supported for many years. The high level of competition and the enthusiasm of the fans from the region make this event one of the most exciting in the National Sevens Circuit Calendar. We eagerly anticipate this year’s edition and have high expectations for an exceptional level of competition and an unforgettable experience for rugby enthusiasts.”

While receiving the sponsorship on behalf of Kisumu RFC, former chairman Gideon Kidenda expressed his gratitude to KBL for their generous sponsorship and support. “We are immensely grateful to Tusker for their valuable contribution to Dala Sevens. This sponsorship will undoubtedly enhance the quality of the event and provide a great experience for both players and fans,” said Kidenda.

He further added, “We expect a highly competitive tournament with strong participation from the teams. The response has been overwhelming, and we anticipate a large number of teams competing this year.”

Dala Sevens follows the first two legs of the National Sevens Circuit, the 2024 Ingo 7s and Christie 7s. Pools for the tournament have already been released, with 2024 Ingo 7s Champions and Christie 7s runners-up, Kenya Harlequin, headlining Pool A alongside Menengai Oilers, Strathmore Leos, and Mwamba RFC. KCB RC, drawn in Pool B, will face off against Nondescript RFC, KU Blakblad, and Homeboyz RFC.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In Pool C, Ingo 7s third-place winners Kabras RFC will battle it out with MMUST, the spirited Stallions, and tournament hosts Kisumu RFC. Meanwhile, Nakuru RFC, Catholic Monks, Daystar Falcons, and Zetech Oaks complete Pool D in the Division One category.

In the Division Two category, Ingo 7s runners-up Kabarak University top Pool A, joined by KCA University, Western Bulls, and Tororo RFC. Pool B features Sigalagala National Poly, Northern Suburbs, Bungoma RFC, and MKU Thika. Pool C includes TUM Marines, AP Warriors, Vihiga Granites, and Nandi Bears, while Pool D has Embu RFC, Homabay Rugby, Mbale RFC, and Siaya. The final pool comprises Shamberere TTI, NYS Spades, Mean Machine, and Kifaru RFC. Standby teams are Makueni RFC, Kisumu Polytechnic, and Molo RFC.