Sweden's Mondo Duplantis celebrates after breaking the world record at the Olympic Games. PHOTO/World Athletics

Athletics

Pole vaulter Duplantis to race Warholm over 100m

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 14 – Two world record holders will meet in a 100m exhibition race on 4 September as Olympic pole vault champion Armand Duplantis and Paris 2024 400m hurdles silver medallist Karsten Warholm face off.

The pair will settle a friendly rivalry about who is the quickest over the distance at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich, a day before the Diamond League meeting in the Swiss city.

Sweden’s Duplantis ran a personal best of 10.57 seconds at high school in the United States in 2018 and has previously said he would like to compete in sprint relays for Sweden.

Warholm’s last recorded 100m was in 2017 when the Norwegian clocked 10.49 seconds.

Duplantis, 24, set a new world record of 6.25m in the pole vault in Paris as he won back-to-back Olympic gold medals.

Warholm is the world record holder and a three-time world champion in the 400m hurdles but was unable to defend the Olympic title he won at Tokyo 2020 at the recent Games as the 28-year-old finished behind American Rai Benjamin.

