Ireland's Conor McGregor is carried out of the Las Vegas arena on a stretcher after injuring his ankle in the first round of his lightweight bout against Dustin Poirier

Boxing

McGregor won’t make UFC return this year – White

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 14 – Conor McGregor will not make his highly anticipated comeback this year, according to UFC president Dana White.

The former two-weight champion withdrew from his scheduled welterweight bout against Michael Chandler on 29 June because of a broken toe.

The 36-year-old was scheduled to return to UFC from a lengthy absence after breaking his leg in defeat by Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

“We didn’t meet up but we talked, and yeah, [McGregor] wants to fight. So we’ll figure it out. [But] not this year. He won’t fight this year,” White said on Tuesday.

However, McGregor responded on X, external: “Ah Dana, December is the date!”

The Irishman added: “Bring the calendar year home with a winning event! Come on now, what’s this? I am off to altitude next month to prepare.

“December! Tell Dana and UFC we want December! We deserve December!”

McGregor has fought just four times since 2016 when he beat Eddie Alvarez to become a two-weight UFC champion.

The former featherweight champion has an overall MMA record of 22 wins and six losses.

