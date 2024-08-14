Gor mull idea of turning into public liability company in radical shift in structure - Capital Sports
Gor Mahia players line up before their match against Red Arrows. PHOTO/CECAFA/X

Kenyan Premier League

Gor mull idea of turning into public liability company in radical shift in structure

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 14 – Record Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League champions Gor Mahia could soon become a public liability company if a proposal of the same is adopted by registered members at an annual general meeting (AGM) on September 7.

In a letter addressed to members by the club’s secretary general Sam Ochola, the motion has been listed as one of the agenda for discussion during the AGM.

If adopted, it would mean that the club’s ownership becomes open to the public, with tradeable shares that can be bought or sold on the stock exchange.

This would enable Gor to fund critical club operations including player purchases, stadium construction and renovation, salaries and other operations.

On the flipside, the club would be required to comply with various regulations, such as financial reports, regular audits and corporate governance.

Fan involvement would also increase by enabling them to purchase shares of the club, get representatives on the board of directors and have a greater say in the affairs of the club.

Should Gor transform into a Plc, it would be following in the paths of their Tanzanian counterparts Yanga FC, who have grown into one of Africa’s biggest teams.

September’s AGM will also set a date for the club’s elections, including the Executive Committee and the board of trustees.

The 21-time league champions last held their elections in August 2020 where club supremo Ambrose Rachier was elected unopposed as chair, along with Ocholla.

Gor will be participating in this year’s Caf Champions League once again where they face South Sudan’s El Merreikh in the first round.

