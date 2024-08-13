West Ham sign Man Utd defender Wan-Bissaka for £15m - Capital Sports
Aaron Wan-Bissaka in action for Manchester United in Singapore

English Premiership

West Ham sign Man Utd defender Wan-Bissaka for £15m

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 13 – West Ham United have signed defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United for £15m.

The 26-year-old has penned a seven-year deal with the Hammers.

Wan-Bissaka left Crystal Palace for Manchester United in a £50m move in 2019 and scored two goals in 190 appearances for the Red Devils.

The defender is West Ham’s eighth signing of the summer, joining Jean-Clair Todibo, Crysencio Summerville, Luis Guilherme, Niclas Fullkrug, Wes Foderingham, Max Kilman and Guido Rodriguez in moving to London Stadium.

“It was a no brainer for me to join West Ham – I’m excited and happy to be here,” said Wan-Bissaka.

“I can’t wait to get on the pitch, get to know the players, and push on from there.

“I see a team that is in it together, that will push each other to win, and a group that has got each others’ backs through thick and thin, so being part of that and having that insurance helps a lot when you are surrounded by a good squad.”

Wan-Bissaka, who was born in London, added it was an “amazing feeling” to return to the capital.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer signed Wan-Bissaka when he was Manchester United manager in 2019 and the defender was first choice until the Norwegian’s departure in 2021.

Wan-Bissaka lost his regular starting position after Erik ten Hag’s appointment in 2022, although he still managed 64 appearances under the Dutchman in the past two seasons.

United’s move for Bayern Munich full-back Noussair Mazraoui was contingent on Wan-Bissaka joining the Hammers and the Red Devils now expect to complete the signing of the Morocco international.

West Ham begin their 2024-25 Premier League campaign against Aston Villa on 17 August, while Manchester United host Fulham on 16 August.

