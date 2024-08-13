Rematch galore as battle for Sevens Circuit glory heads to 'Dala' - Capital Sports
NAIROBI, Kenya, August 13 – On-form Kenya Harlequin will be out to continue their great start in the National Sevens Circuit (NSC) when they face Menengai Oilers, Strathmore Leos and Mwamba RFC in Pool A of the Dala 7s in Kisumu over the weekend.

Coach Paul ‘Pau’ Murunga’s charges lead the NSC standings with 41 points, having finished second in the Christie 7s and won the Ingo 7s in Kakamega, a fortnight ago.

Kisumu brings them face to face with Leos who they faced at home at the Christie 7s where the students nicked out a 17-5 win on Day One of the first leg of the NSC at the RFUEA Grounds.

Also looking to make amends at the Jomo Kenyatta Stadium in Kisumu are NSC defending champions Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) who will once again look horns with Nondies RFC and Homeboyz RFC – as was the case at Christies – as well as Kenyatta University Blak Blad.

The bankers lie third on NSC standings with 39 points after finishing fifth and second at the Christie and Ingo 7s respectively.

Coach Dennis ‘Ironman’ Mwanja’s side must have been kicking themselves at the Kakamega Showground after letting slip a 12-5 lead in the final to eventually lose to Quins 17-12 in sudden death.

They will be wary of Nondies who ground out a shock 17-14 win over them at the Christie 7s.

Meanwhile, the hosts, Kisumu RFC, will be up against it in Pool C where they square off against second-placed Kabras Sugar, Masinde Muliro University and high-flying Stallions.

Pool D consists of another high-flier, Catholic University Monks, who face fellow students Zetech University Oaks, Daystar University Falcons and Nakuru RFC.

Monks finished third in the opening leg of the series in Nairobi with a 10-5 victory over Leos before coming fifth in Kakamega with a 26-10 win over Masinde Muliro University.

