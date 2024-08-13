Hundreds troop to Limuru Golf Club for Golf Tournament For the Blind

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 13 – Limuru County Golf Club will be a battlefield on Friday as hundreds of golfers compete in the Kenya Society for the Blind Golf Tournament.

Kenya Society for the Blind Executive Director Samson Waweru says the tournament is yet another evidence of the power of sports in enhancing diversity and inclusion.

“We are excited to host our golf tournament at the Limuru Country Club – it marks our longstanding relationship with the Club that span years. This competition is instrumental in improving the game of golf and giving a chance to people with visual impairment to also enjoy themselves on the course. Our aim is to raise enough funds so that we can widen education for the blind and persons with visual impairment,” Waweru said.

The tournament has received a timely boost from a number of sponsors including Kenya National Highways Authority (KENHA), Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB), United Bank for Africa, College of Ophthalmology of Eastern Central and Southern Africa (COESCA), Rupa’s, and County Pension Fund (CPF).

Speaking at the same time, Limuru Country Club captain James Githinji says the par 72 course is ready to play host to the hundreds of amateur golfers who will be battling for top honours in different categories.

“The course is in pristine condition, so we expect a huge turnout on Friday. We are firm believers of inclusivity therefore, hosting this tournament underscores our commitment to support people from all walks of life to enjoy this beautiful sport. The wide fairways and luscious green will give the golfers relaxed ambience to play their best golf,” he said.

Action tees off at 6:30 a.m. and winners from the stableford format of play will receive awards in various categories, including longest drive man and woman, guest winner, best first nine, best second nine, lady runner up, lady winner, man runner up, man winner, overall winner for the day.