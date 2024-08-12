Bullish Team Kenya embark on preps in France ahead of Paris Paralympics

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 12 – The national team to the Paralympic Games in Paris have began their preparations in the French city of Compiegne ahead of the opening ceremony on August 28.

The team of 14 athletes arrived in the city, located 79.3km away from Paris, on Friday last week.

Team captain Samuel Muchai says the pre-Paralympics camp has lifted their spirits ahead of the battle ahead. Nancy Chelangat (right) with her guide Geoffrey Rotich lead Priscah Jepkemoi with her guide Kenneth Lagat during their training at the Compiegne Community Stadium in France. PHOTO/KENYA NATIONAL PARALYMPICS COMMITTEE

“We have trained well enough in Kenya and improved on our endurance, particularly for those in athletics. Coming into Compiegne, our main focus will be on speedwork as we prepare to go to Paris,” the two-time 5000m T11 champion said.

Muchai will be competing in his fourth-ever Paralympics, hoping to add to his medal collection that thus far includes silver in 1,500m T11 (Beijing 2008), gold in 1,500m T11 (London in 2012), gold in 5000m (Rio in 2016) as well as silver in 1,500m T11 at the same competition. John Lokedi takes a rest after training at the Compiegne Community Stadium. PHOTO/KENYA NATIONAL PARALYMPICS COMMITTEE.

At the same time, para-rower Asiya Sururu, who is making her second Paralympics appearance, is appreciative of the camp, noting that it helps them acclimatise before the competition proper.

“It is important to help us prepare well and focus ahead of the games. Back then in 2021, we didn’t have such a camp to prepare ahead of the games. Things are different now and we are happy because we had a camp in three places in Kenya before coming here,” Sururu, who is Team Kenya deputy captain, said.

A proper diet

The team’s chef-de-mission, Dennis Muga, revealed that the athletes will be provided with ugali, among other Kenyan delicacies, to ensure they are in top shape as they train. Asiya Sururu in training on River Oise, Compiègne. PHOTO/KENYA NATIONAL PARALYMPICS COMMITTEE

“This camp will be an exercise in futility if we don’t provide the diet to our athletes,” the two-time Paralympian said.

Muga is further bullish about the team’s chances in the French capital, exuding confidence it will be better than Tokyo where they only won one medal (bronze).

Para-rower Asiya Sururu in training on River Oise in Compiègne. PHOTO/KENYA NATIONAL PARALYMPICS COMMITTEE

“We shall perform better than Tokyo. There are others who are still training back home, such as taekwondo and javelin, but they shall join us in due time,” he said.

Kenya will be represented in five disciplines including athletics, rowing, taekwondo, cycling and powerlifting.