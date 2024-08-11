Lord Coe will ‘seriously’ consider IOC presidency bid

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PARIS, France, August 11 – World Athletics president Lord Coe says he will give “serious thought” to running for the role of president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Thomas Bach, the current president, announced on Saturday that he would stand down in 2025 following 12 years in the role.

Like Bach, Coe is into his third presidential term in charge of World Athletics after running unopposed to continue the role in 2023.

“Look, I’ve always made it clear that if the opportunity arose I would obviously give it serious thought,” said 67-year-old Coe.

“The opportunity has arisen and clearly I need to think about that.”

A new president will take charge in June 2025 following elections in March in 2025.

Under IOC rules, no candidate can declare their intention to run for presidency until three months before the election.

“The charter is pretty clear about timings here, so this is only, at best, a consideration,” said Coe.

Coe helped London to win a hosting bid for the 2012 Olympics and was instrumental in the delivery of the Games.