West Ham sign Todibo and agree deal for Wan-Bissaka

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 10 – West Ham United have completed the signing of Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo on an initial season-long loan deal with an obligation to buy the Frenchman for £34.22m (40m euros) in 2025.

Julen Lopetegui’s side saw off competition from Italian club Juventus to sign Todibo, 24, who has two senior caps for France.

“It is a dream come true to play in the Premier League, the best league in the world,” said Todibo.

BBC Sport understands the Hammers have also agreed a deal to sign Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka to further bolster their defence.

The 26-year-old full-back, who was left out of Manchester United’s squad for the Community Shield fixture against Manchester City on Saturday, will have a medical with the Hammers on Sunday.

Todibo came through Toulouse’s academy before joining Barcelona in 2019. After loan spells with Schalke and Benfica, he joined Nice on a permanent basis in 2021.

The Frenchman is the Hammers’ sixth signing of the summer as technical director Tim Steidten reshapes the squad following David Moyes’ departure.

“There was huge interest from across Europe for his [Todibo’s] signature this summer, and we’re once again indebted to the board for backing us to bring in a player who is approaching the peak years of his career,” said Steidten.

The club have spent more than £100m on Dutch forward Crysencio Summerville from Leeds, Germany striker Niclas Fullkrug from Borussia Dortmund, midfielder Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras, defender Max Kilman from Wolves and Argentina midfielder Guido Rodriguez.

West Ham begin their 2024-25 Premier League campaign against Aston Villa on 17 August.