Tottenham complete £65m deal for striker Solanke

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 10 – Tottenham Hotspur have signed England striker Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth in a deal worth up to £65m.

Spurs will pay an initial £55m with £10m in add-ons for the 26-year-old, who has signed a contract until 2030.

Solanke, who has one international cap, is Tottenham’s fourth signing of the summer after Yang Min-hyuk, Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray.

“It’s a magnificent club, a huge club with ambitions that match mine, so I’m delighted to start and meet all the boys and get started,” Solanke told Spurs TV.

“What excites me most about the club is how ambitious it is. A great manager, great players and I feel like [Spurs] will definitely suit my style of play as well so I can’t wait to get started and do my stuff on the pitch.”

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou has been looking to strengthen his attack since England captain Harry Kane left for Bayern Munich last summer.

Solanke joined Bournemouth for £19m in 2019 from Liverpool, who are understood to have a 20% sell-on clause on any profit made by the Cherries from his sale.

He enjoyed the best season of his career in 2023-24, scoring 21 goals in 42 appearances.

Solanke is expected to attend Spurs’ pre-season friendly against Bayern at Tottenham Stadium at 17:30 BST on Saturday.

He could make his Premier League debut for his new club in their opening game of the season against Leicester City at King Power Stadium on 19 August.

Solanke progressed through the youth ranks at Chelsea – twice winning the FA Youth Cup – but made just a solitary senior appearance and spent the 2015–16 season on loan at Vitesse Arnhem.

He joined Liverpool in May 2017 after his contract expired at Stamford Bridge but managed just one goal in 27 appearances for the Reds.

Solanke helped England win the Under-20 World Cup in 2017 and was named as the player of the tournament after scoring four goals.

The Reading-born striker joined Bournemouth in January 2019 and scored 77 goals in 216 games for the Cherries.

Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said it was “no surprise that a team of Tottenham’s calibre has shown an interest” in Solanke.

He said: “When we identified Dominic as a target and brought him to the club five years ago, we did so with the understanding that this was always a possibility.

“This move has developed quickly but Dominic has remained professional throughout and I’d like to thank him for that. It’s a testament to the character he has always shown while at this club, on and off the pitch.

“We’re pleased to secure a club-record fee for Dominic and he also leaves with everyone’s sincere well wishes at Bournemouth.”