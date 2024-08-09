Six-star Morocco thump Egypt to win Olympic football bronze - Capital Sports
NANTES, France, Aug 9 – Morocco won bronze in the Olympic men’s football with a thumping victory over Egypt in Nantes.

Tarik Sektioui’s men responded brilliantly to their 2-1 semi-final loss to Spain by recording their biggest win of the tournament to claim an Olympic medal in football for the first time.

Goals from Abde Ezzalzouli and Soufiane Rahimi gave the Atlas Lions a 2-0 lead at half-time.

Bilal El Khannouss added a third in the 51st minute before Rahimi struck his second of the match and eighth at Paris 2024.

Akram Nakach gave Morocco a 5-0 lead in the 73rd minute and Achraf Hakimi rounded off the scoring with a fine free-kick three minutes from time.

Hosts France face Spain in the gold-medal match on Saturday.

