Olympics: Majestic Chebet sprints to mercurial double gold in Paris

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9 – Beatrice Chebet completed a sensational Olympic Games double in Paris on Friday night as she once again showed her superb finishing power to clinch the women’s 10,000m title at a fully packed Stade de France.

Chebet, who won the 5,000m title earlier this week did not show any signs of fatigue or struggle, as she patiently played her cards to clinch an unprecedented double in the French capital.

The Kenyan clocked 30:43.25 to win a sprint contest against Italian Nadia Battocletti who finished second in a new national record of 30:43.35, while reigning champion Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands c linched bronze in third, clocking a season’s best of 30:44.12.

Chebet had played a wait and see game for most of the race, that was hugely competitive, with the group not breaking up all through the 25 laps, until the home stretch.

The Kenyan had perched herself in the middle of the pack, keen not to power too much with some energy already used up in the 5,000m, and also careful not to let the pace get off her grasp.

Margaret Chelimo had played pace setter for most of the race, as she controlled the tempo, with the Ethiopian contingent led by Gudaf Tsegay constantly on her shadow.

Reigning champion Hassan, just as she did in the 5,000m, sat quietly at the back and only bolted upfront with two laps to go.

At the bell, Chebet started making her move, compatriot Chelimo still pulling strings at the front. At the backstraight, the field began breaking up, the wheat being sifted away from the chaff.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Known for her devastating finishing kick, the pintsized Chebet bolted upfront in the final 100m, Italian Battocletti who finished fourth in the 5,000m trying all her best to battle the pace.

However, the Kenyan offered strong resistance to sprint to the line and clinch her second gold from the Games.

Chelimo couldn’t sustain the scorching finishing pace as she came home fourth in 30:44.58 while Lilian Kasait was fifth in 30:45.04.