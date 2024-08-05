Kenya's Were in 400m hurdles semis at Paris Olympics - Capital Sports
Kenya's sprinter Wiseman Were speaking to Capital Sport from Budapest, Hungary after reaching the semis of the men's 400m hurdle. Photo/ALEX ISABOKE

Paris Olympics 2024

Kenya’s Were in 400m hurdles semis at Paris Olympics

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 5 – Kenya’s Wiseman Were qualified for the semis of the men’s 400m hurdles at the Paris Olympics after finishing fifth in Heat 4 on Monday morning.

The Commonwealth Games bronze medalist clocked 48.58, in a race won by Jamaican Roshawn Clarke who timed 48.17.

In second was Ezekiel Nathaniel (48.38) as Wilfried Happio of Italy took third place in 48.42.

Were will be looking to better his performance in the semis on Wednesday and reach the final.

Meanwhile, Kenya will be hoping for their first medals of the championships with the women’s 5000m and 800m finals lined up for Monday night.

Double world record holder Faith Kipyegon will be angling for the first of her two gold medals when she competes in the 12-and-a-half lap race.

Also flying Kenya’s flag in the same race are Commonwealth Games 5000m champion Beatrice Chebet and the 2022 World 10,000m bronze medalist Margaret Chelimo.

World champion Mary Moraa will be Kenya’s sole representative in the women’s 800m where she will be contending for her first ever Olympics gold.

The one-lap race will be the icing on the cake of what is a buffet of athletics menu on Monday.

Before then, the trio of Commonwealth Games champion Abraham Kibiwott, Amos Serem and Simon Koech will take to the track for the qualifying rounds of the men’s 3000m steeplechase.

