Tusker defender Michael Kibwage beats Shabana's George Onyango. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Football

Tusker wade off Kibwage from Leopards’ snare to extend contract

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 31 – Tusker FC were almost set to lose another one of their key players from last season, with assistant captain Michael Kibwage almost snared into the AFC Leopards’ den, before lengthy talks convinced the defender to extend his contract at Ruaraka.

The Brewers had already lost defender Daniel Sakari, striker Eric Kapaito and goalkeeper Brian Bwire, all who their contracts ended, and turned down renewal offers after heftier financial packs were thrown their way.

It almost turned into similar script for Kibwage, with Leopards having splashed slightly over a million shillings in sign on fee and a six figure salary to their former defender, in a bid to drag him back to the den.

The defender was almost certain to leave Ruaraka, until a lengthy meeting with the club’s management, coaches and his representatives reached an amiable solution. Leopards had dragged their feet by milliseconds in sealing their deal, and Tusker pounced.

Could not afford to lose him

“He was a player we could not afford to lose,” interim coach Charles Okere said, speaking to the club’s official website.

He added; “We are thrilled that Kibwage has decided to continue his journey with us. His experience and leadership are invaluable assets to the team. He is a very key member of our team not just on the pitch but off it as well.”

The defender joined Tusker midway through the 2021-22 season after staying in the cold for close to a year and a half following a transfer feud with Sofapaka.

He steadily grew in stature at the club and was named assistant captain at the start of the season, playing the highest minutes for the club in their second place finish.

Speaking after his renewal, Kibwage told the club’s website; “I am excited to extend my time with Tusker FC. This club has been like a family to me, and I am eager to contribute to our future successes and support the team in every way I can.”

The brewers are building a new team having lost 11 players, all leaving at the end of their contracts.

