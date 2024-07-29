Up-Close With Malkia Strikers Class of 2024 Paris Olympics

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PARIS, France, Jul 29 – The national women’s volleyball team “Malkia Strikers” take it to the court Monday afternoon, opening her Paris 2024 Olympic Games campaign against highly ranked Brazil in Pool A before facing Poland and Japan later. Capital Sport had an up-close conversation with the class of 2024 and here are their profiles; Malkia Strikers captain Triza Atuka. Photo/NOC-K-JAIRUS MOLA

TRIZA ATUKA liked to play handball at Mukumu High School, but her lanky frame didn’t go unnoticed by the school volleyball coach. The coach tried to sway her away from handball, but Atuka kept going back to the sport perhaps because of the fear of gruesome physical fitness that volleyball players had to undergo every.

Because of her busy sport schedule at school, her mother never found her at school during the visiting days.

NAME: Triza Atuka (Captain)

AGE: 32

HEIGHT: 180cm

WEIGHT: 65kgs

POSITION: Middle blocker

CURRENT CLUB: Kenya Pipeline

HIGH SCHOOL: Mukumu Girls

UNIVERSITY: Graduate from Cooperative University with Degree in Bachelor of Commerce Human Resource

ROLE MODEL: Inspired by many around the world.

FAVOURITE FOOD: Chapati

HOBBIES/FREE TIME: Having some good family time, recovering and relaxing, going for vacations.

OLYMPICS APPEARNCE: Paris 2024

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS:Multiple winner of Best Blocker at African Clubs Champions, Africa Games and National League.

What do people don’t know about you? – I’m a mother of a three year old daughter and I was a handball player before I switched to volleyball.

First time at Olympics.

Edith Wisa Malkia Strikers assistant captain. Photo/NOC-K – JAIRUS MOLA

EDITH WISA is the last born in a family of eight children yet the tallest. She is an introvert. She is a graduate from Mount Kenya University with a degree in Commerce (accounting).

NAME: Edith Wisa (Assistant Captain)

Age: 29 years

Height: 184 cm

Weight: 80kgs

Position: Middle blocker

Current Club: KCB Women’s Volleyball Team

HIGH SCHOOL: Lugulu Girls High School

UNIVERSITY: Mount Kenya University

FAVOURITE FOOD: Ugali fish/kuku and kienyeji vegetables

OLYMPICS APPEARNCE: She is making her second appearance at the Olympics first was Tokyo 2020

HOBBIES: Watching soap operas or movies

ROLE MODEL: Adenizia Ferreira Da Silva from Brazil but in general sports it’s Eliud Kipchoge from Kenya.

AWARDS ACCOLADES: 2015-2018 Best Blocker- National League playoffs,2017 and 2022 Best Blocker African Clubs Championship, 2017 Best Blocker Cup of Nations, 2017 SJAK Sports Personality of the Month.

LORINE CHEBET is a Kenyan volleyball team, Malkia Strikers and Kenya Prisons middle blocker. Chebet can also play as opposite hitter, She is one of the four middle blockers in the team.Chebet’s quick reactions at attacks and blocks has made her a first choice centre player at her club. Lorine Chebet Malkia Strikers. Photo/NOC-K/JAIRUA MOLA

NAME: Lorine Chebet

Age: 24 years old

Height: 182cm

Weight: 68kg

Position: Middle blocker

Current Club: Kenya Prisons

High School: Kwanthanze High School

FAVOURITE FOOD: Ugali, chicken and Mboga Kienyeji.

ROLE MODE: My parents.

OLYMPICS APPEARNCE: Tokyo 2020

WHAT PEOPLE DON’T KNOW ABOUT ME: I’m a jovial girl but very strict at the same time

HOBBIES: Watching, going out with some friend and dancing. Malkia Strikers star Sharon Chepchumba. Photo/NOC-K – JAIRUS MOLA

SHARON CHEPCHUMBA alias Chumba as is popularly known in volleyball circles was a football player (goal keeper) at Tartar Secondary School before she moved to Kwanthanze Secondary School.

Despite her hard hitting attacks, off the court, Chumba can make a good Master of Ceremony with her comedian side revealing itself.

NAME: Sharon Chepchumba

AGE: 26

HEIGHT:186

WEIGHT: 86

POSITION: Opposite hitter

CURRENT CLUB: KCB Women’s Volleyball Team

FORMER SCHOOL: Kwanthanzee Secondary School

FAVOURITE FOOD: Pasta and chicken

OLYMPICS APPEARNCE: Chumba is making her second appearance at Olympics.

HOBBIES: Swimming and Driving.

MEMORABLE MOMENT: When I made my Greek friends to speak Kiswahili.

ROLE MODEL: Tijuana Boskovik from Serbia

VERONICA ADHIAMBO had to sneak out of her former school Sega Girls to chase her dream of becoming a football player during School Games but as fate would have it, her star was to shine bright when she was convinced by her school game teacher to try a hand in volleyball and as they say, the rest is history. She is one of the player to look out for at the Olympics as she makes her maiden appearance.

NAME: Veronica Adhiambo.

AGE: 25YRS

HEIGHT:170

WEIGHT: 68

CURRENT CLUB: GS Panionios (Greece)

POSITION: Outside hitter

SCHOOL: Sega Girls Secondary School

FORMER SPORT: attacking midfielder (football) at Sega

FOOD: Rice and chicken

OLYMPICS APPEARANCE: She will be making her maiden appearance at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

HOBBIES: Watching movies

ROLE MODEL: Gabriel Braga Guimaraes from Brazil

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS: 2022 best outside hitter at clubs championships, best outside hitter Africa Games (2024), Most Valuable Player at a Greece Tournament.

NAME: Emmaculate Nekesa

AGE: 21yrs

HEIGHT: 178cm

WEIGHT: 74kg

CLUB: Kenya Pipeline

POSITION: Setter

HIGH SCHOOL: Kwanthanze Secondary School

FAVOURITE FOOD: Pizza/burger

OLYMPICS APPEARANCE: First time (Paris 2024)

HOBBIES: I like watching movies

ROLE MODEL: coach Luiz Luzomar

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS: Best Setter During the Olympics Qualifiers, Best Setter During KPC @50

LINZY JERUTO has been in the cold for over 10 years having last been called to the national team in 2013 although she didn’t make the final cut.

NAME: LINZY JERUTO

AGE: 29

HEIGHT: 159

WEIGHT: 58

POSITION: Libero

CURRENT CLUB: KCB Women’s Volleyball Team

HIGH SCHOOL: Cheptil High School

FAVOURITE FOOD: Beef/Chapati

What do people don’t know about you?..that I’m shy and the only child to my parents.

OLYMPICS APPEARANCE: First time at Olympics

HOBBIES: Sleeping

ROLE: Mercy Moim

NAME: Belinda Barasa

AGE: 23

HEIGHT: 186

WEIGHT: 67k

POSITION: Middle Blocker

CURRENT CLUB: KCB Women’s Volleyball Team

HIGH SCHOOL: Kesogoni Secondary School

FAVOURITE FOOD: Chicken and fries

OLYMPICS APPEARANCE: Paris 2024 Olympics

HOBBIES: Watching movies, dancing and watching tiktok.

ROLE MODEL: Ana Carolina Da Silva from Brazil.

AGRINIPINA KUNDU was an outside hitter at Malava Secondary School and KCB Women’s Volleyball Team before she was converted to become a libero by coach Japheth Munala when she switched allegiance to Kenya Pipeline from KCB.

Kundu is an ardent AFC in the local league and Arsenal fan.

NAME: Agripina Kundu.

AGE: 31years

HEIGHT:170

WEIGHT: 65kgs

CURRENT CLUB: Kenya Pipeline

POSITION: Libero

HIGH SCHOOL: Malava Girls High School

FAVOURITE FOOD: Beef burger and pizza

WHAT DO PEOPLE DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU? They don’t know that I am a strong woman from the village and a mother.

OLYMPICS APPEARANCE: Kundu is making her second appearance at the Olympics after Tokyo 2020

HOBBIES: I like dancing and spending time with my daughter kasichana

WHAT’S THE FUNNIEST THING THAT YOU HAVE EVER DONE: Making everyone to believe that I was pregnant for the second time.

ROLE MODEL: Japanese libero Simge Akoz from Japan

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS: Best Defender in Cup of Nation 2019, Best Libero Kenyan League from 2014 ,2016,2017,2018, 2019 and 2022 and Best Libero also in local Kenyan tournaments countless times

LOICE SIMIYU can play three positions in a setter, opposite hitter and outside hitter making her a utility player in the Malkia Strikers and her local club Kenya Pipeline.

NAME: Loice Simiyu

AGE: 21

HEIGHT:174

POSITION: Opposite hitter

CURRENT CLUB: Kenya Pipeline

HIGH SCHOOL: Kwanthanze Secondary School

FAVOURITE FOOD: Chapati and Chicken

OLYMPIC APPEARANCE: First time at Olympics Paris 2024

NAME: Leonida Kasaya

AGE: 30

HEIGHT: 169

WEIGHT: 71kg

POSITION: Outside hitter

CURRENT CLUB: Kenya Pipeline

FORMER CLUB: KCB Women’s Volleyball Team

HIGH SCHOOL: Malava Girls High School

FAVOURITE FOOD: Ugali and mrenda.

OLYMPICS APPEARACE: Kasaya is making her second appearance at Olympics.

HOBBIES: Kasaya likes to plait hair.

ROLE MODEL: Gabriela Braga Guimaraes from Brazil.

NAME: Esther Mutinda

AGE: 25

HEIGHT:176

WEIGHT: 70

POSITION: Setter

CURRENT CLUB: KCB Women’s Volleyball Team

FORMER CLUB: Kenya Pipeline

FORMER SCHOOL: Kwanthanze Secondary School

FAVOURITE FOOD: Githeri

OLYMPICS APPEARANCE: Mutinda is making her debut at Olympics

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS: Best Setter in Local League (2023/2024 and 2022/2023).

ROLE MODEL: Best Setter in 2020 Olympics Joanna Wolosz from Poland.

WHAT PEOPLE DON’T KNOW ABOUT ME: Is that I can also make a good attacker.

JEMIMAH SIANG’U’s attributes of good reception and services definitely gives her an edge over other outside hitters. She is a reliable player at her club Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

NAME: Jemimah Siang’u” Magereza”

AGE: 25

HEIGHT: 8.1

WEIGHT: 78

HIGH SCHOOL: Soweto Academy

POSITION: Outside hitter

CURRENT CLUB: Directorate of Criminal Investigations

FAVOURITE FOOD: Chapati and Chicken

OLYMPIC APPEARANCE: Jemimah is making her maiden appearance at Olympics.

HOBBIES: Dancing Sleeping

Role model : Mercy Moim

If MELDINA SANDÉ is not on the volleyball courts, she is with The Kenya Prisons Band churning out remix for both local and International music.

She realized her singing prowess while at Mukumu Girls High School in a Music Class before the interest to start playing volleyball grew thanks to persistence from her games teacher bore fruits.

NAME: Meldina Sande

AGE: 27 years

HEIGHT: 8.2

WEIGHT: 83kgs

CURRENT CLUB: Kenya Prisons

POSITION: Outside hitter

HIGH SCHOOL: Sacred Heart Mukumu Girls High School

FAVOURITE FOOD: Chapati

WHAT PEOPLE DON’T KNOW ABOUT ME …I am so emotional

OLYMPICS APPEARANCE: First time at Olympics Paris 2024

HOBBIES: Singing, watching and listening to music

ROLE MODELS: Brackcides Agala, Mercy Moim and Aggripina Kundu because of their composure in reception and game.

PAMELA ADHIAMBO was a jack of all trade while at her former Secondary School, Nyakach. She played football, netball, handball and athletics but it was volleyball that made all the difference.

Adhiambo played for Kenya under 20 national team during the Africa Nations championship in 2018 in Nairobi.

NAME: Pamela Adhiambo

AGE: 23

HEIGHT:175 cm

WEIGHT: 67 kg

POSITION: Outside hitter

Current Club: Kenya Pipeline

HIGH School: Nyakach Girls High School

UNIVERSITY: Adhiambo is studying Bachelor of Commerce specializing in Finance at the Cooperative University.

FAVOURITE FOOD: Chapati and beef stew.

ROLE MODEL: Rose Magoi

HOBBIES: Reading and watching movies

OLYMPICS APPEARANCE: Adhiambo will be making her first appearance

FUNNIEST THING I HAVE DONE: I’m not not into cooking but when i tried to cook, I ended up burning the whole meal.

JULIANA NAMUTIRA “Bull dozer” was feted the Most Valuable Player in the 2023/2024 Kenya Volleyball Federation National League.

Deservedly so, she earned a place in the Malkia Strikers squad for the Olympic Games where she will be making her maiden appearance.

Nicknamed Bulldozer while at her former Secondary School, Soweto Academy, because for her unmatched power and energy in her attacks, the nickname she says powers her..

Despite her calm demeanour, Namutira says she a player with firm principles.

NAME: Juliana Namutira “Bull dozer”

AGE: 23 years

HEIGHT: 178 cm

WEIGHT: 72 kgs

POSITION: Outside hitter

CURRENT CLUB: KCB Women’s Volleyball Team

HIGH SCHOOL: Soweto Girls High

FAVOURITE FOOD: Fish, greens ,ugali, and fingerlings (omena)

WHAT DO PEOPLE DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU? I am a person with firm principles.

OLYMPICS APPEARANCE: Namutira will be making her maiden appearance at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

HOBBIES: Watching, singing and relaxing

ROLE MODEL: Mercy Moim

INDIVIDUAL ACCOLADES: Best Attacker Paul Bitok Tournament 2024, Most Valuable Player during Kenya volleyball play offs 2023/2024 season, Best attacker Kenya volleyball league 2022/2023