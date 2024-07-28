Celtic crush struggling Chelsea in Indiana pre-season friendly

0 SHARES Share Tweet

INDIANA, United States, Jul 28 – Celtic inflicted a 4-1 defeat on Chelsea in their pre-season friendly at Notre Dame Stadium in Indiana.

The Scottish Premiership champions took the lead with Matt O’Riley’s calm finish from Greg Taylor’s pass, before O’Riley turned provider for Kyogo Furuhashi to double their advantage before half-time.

Chelsea had more possession and produced more shots at goal, but Celtic’s new goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel was in impressive form to deny the Premier League side a route back into the game.

Celtic stretched their lead in the 76th minute as Luis Palma capitalised on a defensive mix-up by Robert Sanchez and Benoit Badiashile to roll in their third goal.

Palma then added an assist three minutes later as Mikey Johnston fired under Sanchez to add gloss to the scoreline for Celtic.

Chelsea’s Christopher Nkunku beat Celtic’s substitute goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo from the penalty spot to claim a late consolation.

The result on Saturday meant Celtic backed up their recent win against Manchester City to end their US tour with another victory over Premier League opposition.

Chelsea have yet to win under new manager Enzo Maresca, who joined from Leicester City in June.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

They could only draw 2-2 with League One newcomers Wrexham in midweek and face Mexican side Club America in their next friendly.