Kanbis B, Stray Lions B face-off for Div One points as Swamis host Ruaraka A

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 26 – Table-toppers Kanbis B will be looking to continue their five-match winning streak against hosts Stray Lions B as Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) Division One 50-Overs League enters the sixth week.

The two teams will be up against each other on Sunday July 28 at Peponi School in one of the six Division One matches scheduled for the weekend.

Both teams currently occupy the top 5 of the tournament and will be pushing for more points this weekend.

Kanbis B will be looking to leverage on the league’s leading run scorer Hiren Kabariya who hit a 65 in their 9-wicket win over Nairobi Gymkhana B.

Kabariya currently tops the leaderboard with 211 runs accrued from 4 innings followed by Ruaraka B’s Shubham Chag on 202 and Rajiv Sutaria of Ngara Sports Club A with 179.

Stray Lions B are currently placed fifth on the log behind Kanbis B (with a flawless 16 points), Ngara A (14), Sir Ali B and Obuya A both on 10points.

In other Division One matches, Ruaraka B hosts Swamibapa B at Ruaraka whilst SCLPS YL B locks horns with Wolves CC A at the Samaj Stadium.

Sikh Union B and Ngara SC A will face off at Sikh Union with Obuya A taking on Sir Ali B at Lenana. Nairobi Gymkhana B will host GI Unicorns A.

Four Super League Matches on The Cards

Meanwhile, Nairobi Gymkhana has a bye in the Super Division matches this weekend. The Super Division has four matches lined up.

League leaders Swamibapa A will face defending champions Ruaraka A at the Jaffrey’s grounds while the Gurdeep Singh “Sunny” led Sir Ali play Sikh Union A at their Park Road backyard.

Ruaraka “A” will be confident after their impressive win against fellow title-contenders Sir Ali last weekend. Gautam Waghela who has been in great form will once again spearhead Ruaraka’ s batting line. He is currently leading the scoring chart with 346 runs with 3 fifties and 1 hundred so far.

Swamibapa on the other hand are also unbeaten and will be looking to consolidate their top position. The team’s top order is a concern but the bowling and middle order has been performing well.

They will however be missing their captain and top order batsman Rushab Patel who sustained a hand injury last weekend against SCLPS. We are expecting a great match with two equally strong teams battling for supremacy.

Unbeaten Kanbis A will square it out with Stray Lions A at Eastleigh High School ground. Kanbis have proved almost impregnable at their Eastleigh home-turf.

Stray Lions with indifferent start

Stray Lions have had an indifferent start to the season but will not be pushovers on Sunday against a formidable Kanbis side that has so far brushed aside all the teams they have met with ease.

Kongonis A return to the competition after their bye last weekend with a home fixture against SCLPS YL A

Division Two has four matches lined up for the weekend. Swamibapa Development will face Kongonis B at Jamhuri as Stray Leopards B square off with Legends CC at the Impala venue.

Ngara B have a date with An-nadil Jamaly on Sunday at Ngara Sports Club in South C whilst Wolves B face GI Unicorns B at Viraj. Whatever is up the sleeves of the teams will be known this weekend when week five gets underway.

NPCA Hon Secretary Narendra Patel aka “NK” said: “The lower tier leagues have provided considerable fireworks so far and the quality of play continues to manifest itself in the level of competition. Standards have been set and only the sky’s the limit.”

Fixtures

SUPER DIVISION

Swamibapa A vs Ruaraka A (Nbi Jaffrey’s)

Sir Ali A vs Sikh Union A Sir Ali

Kanbis A vs Stray Lions A (Eastleigh)

Kongonis A vs SCLPS YL A (Nbi Club)

Bye -Nbi Gymkhana A

DIVISION ONE

Ruaraka B vs Swamibapa B (Ruaraka)

Stray Lions B vs Kanbis B (Peponi)

SCLPS YL B vs Wolves CC A SCLPS

Sikh Union B vs Ngara SC A Sikh Union

Obuya A vs Sir Ali B (Lenana)

Nbi Gymkhana B vs GI Unicorns A (Nbi Gymkhana)

DIVISION TWO

Swamibapa Development vs Kongonis B (Jamhuri Stray)

Leopards B vs Legends CC (Impala)

Ngara B vs An-nadil Jamaly (Ngara)

Wolves B GI Unicorns B (Viraj)