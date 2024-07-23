Paris 2024 Olympic Games: Count Down Done! Training Done! Kenya 7s Eye Argentina Opener Victory

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PARIS, France, Jul 23 – On paper, Argentina – the reigning World Rugby Sevens Series champions are favourites over Kenya as the two sides prepare to lock-horns in their Paris 2024 Olympic Games Pool B opener Wednesday evening (5pm Kenyan time) at the Stade de France.

Argentina boasts of a 14-5 Head-to-Head advantage over Kenya, but according the Shujaa boss Kevin ‘Bling’ Wambua, that will not scare his charges as he focuses on starting on a high.

The two sides last clashed in 2022 during the HSBC Sevens World Series, where Kenya lost 19-5.

“The team progress has been steady. Now the pressure is upon us. We are now thinking of how we will beat Argentina then the other games we will think about them when the right time comes, but the Argentina game will determine how we will fare. We want to start on a high and make a statement, we are aware Argentina are a top side but we will go and execute our game plan,” Wambua told Capital Sport.

While Argentina ruled the prestigious World Rugby Sevens stage, Kenya on the other hand reclaimed their spot back at the global event after excelling at the Challenger Series.

However, Argentina enters the game with a lot of experienced players having graced the Olympics before, while Shujaa only have two Olympians namely Herman Humwa and co-captain Vincent Onyala with the rest of the squad including head coach Wambua will be making their maiden appearance.

“Well, the Olympics is the biggest stage of sports and for them being calm and collective that’s a boost for us in terms of their mental approach,” Wambua stated.

“We know there’s a lot of pressure, three quarters of the squad has never been to the Olympics, so seeing them happy, cheering each other, it shows that they have no pressure,” Wambua added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Players to watch in the Puma’s camp are Morcos Moneta, who is a former World Sevens Player of the Year capable of turning matches single-handedly and Rodrigo Isgro, who is a 2023 World Sevens Player of the year.

On Shujaa’s side, the experience of center player Onyala, power forward Humwa and fly-half Tonny Omondi will be highly be depended on coupled by the young blood of scrum-half Samuel Asati as well as forward George Ooro.

Whilst Argentina holds the advantage of seasoned players, Kenya on the flip side can give the Pumas a hard time since majority of the players are unknown.

Will the13th player (vocal Kenyan fans) inspire Shujaa to victory? It is a wait and see situation owing to the fact that Kenyan communities living in France and across Europe have already thronged in the French capital ready for the match. They have already set up a “Team Kenya base” outside Gate D of the Stade de France.

“All Kenyans are requested to pass by the Fanzone Stade de France GATE D to collect Kenya Flags (for free), face flag painting, Kenya t-shirts and other merchandise. From 24th to 11th August,” a post in one of the fans groups read.

For Wambua, having been a player before, he knowns the weight that fans throw at the back of the team.

“The fans are always our thirteenth player. They give us extra impetus, especially in times of pressure. They have been with us all through the challenge, more so, when in Zimbabwe when we qualified for the Olympics. They usually push us when things are tough and we would like them to come in large numbers as we wouldn’t disappoint in Paris.”

Kenya will then later on take on Australia at 8pm Kenyan time, a side that they have not faced this season, with their last encounter in 2023 at the World Rugby Sevens Series ending 12-7 infavour of the Wallabies.

Against Samoa, Kenya looks likely to end the pool on a high having beaten Samoa 12-19 this year at the Challenger Series.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

-Alex Isaboke is reporting from Paris, France-