Plans afloat to transform Christie Sevens into international tourney

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 22 – Kenya Harlequin chair Victor Sudi has revealed ambitions to make the Christie Sevens an international tournament in the coming years.

Sudi said they will soon announce a roadmap on how to upgrade the annual tournament to the next level.

“Our plan is to keep working on Christie and its delivery of the tournament. We are looking at building the tournament even to an international level so very soon we will be announcing plans for making Christie an international sevens tournament. We will be looking at how to grow it and bring more impact to the community,” the former Kenyan international said.

Sudi pointed to the re-formation of the Quins ladies team and introduction of a veterans’ tournament to Christies as markers that they are on the right path to international growth.

“We now have the ladies team running…we have the men Division I and II and the veterans. So, now the next step for us is to look at how we make Christie an international tournament and offer more value and entertainment to the rugby community in Kenya,” he said.

Named after former Harlequin chair Alex Christie, the tournament is the oldest sevens competition in Kenya – the first edition having been played in 1964.

This year’s edition is scheduled for this weekend at the RFUEA Grounds and neighbouring Impala Grounds in Nairobi.

Action kicks off on Friday evening with a floodlit Veterans’ tournament at Impala featuring Impala, Nondescripts RFC, Mwamba, Quins and Mean Machine.

Also on offer as far as on-pitch action is concerned is a women’s tournament that comprises eight teams and the men’s Division 2 composed of 20 sides.

The main attraction is expected to be Division 1 where 16 teams will be bruising for bragging rights and to set the pace for what is expected to be an entertaining National Sevens Circuit (NSC).

Speaking on the preparations, Sudi said they have been meticulous and geared towards enhancing a memorable experience for the players, fans as well as partners.

“Definitely, we are looking forward to an exciting weekend. We have been planning this for the past four months and the team have done a good job so we are expecting good rugby on the pitch and a wonderful fan experience. We are just hoping everyone comes out in good numbers to support their teams and grace the event,” the former Quins player said.

Having been voted the best rugby event last year, Sudi believes this year’s edition will yet raise the standards for the upcoming legs of the NSC. Sportpesa communications and partnership manager Willis Ojwang speaks during the launch of the National Sevens Circuit. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

“There is always pressure but I think at Kenya Harlequin we always pride ourselves as trendsetters. We are happy to go first and set the bar…and we have looked at all the areas. Last year, we were voted the best tournament by the fans so this year we definitely want to take it a notch higher; to show our preparedness and to show we are ready for them. Everybody coming through our gates will be our guests and we will go all out to ensure they have a good tournament,” he said.

Tournament director Nekesa Were echoed her boss’s sentiments, emphasising their desire to attract non-rugby fans to the sport through a fulfilling experience.

“This year’s Christie 7s promises to be the best yet. We have made significant preparations to ensure an exceptional experience for both players, fans and partners. From history we know that the national 7s circuit is often the first time live rugby experience for about ten percent of fans attending the games. It is our intention to be their gateway to a fulfilling first impression on the quality of Kenyan rugby,” Were said.

Sponsorship boost

This year’s NSC has been boosted by a sponsorship of Ksh 16.5 million by betting firm Sportpesa – and increase from the Ksh 15 million they poured out into last year’s tournament.

From left: Kenya Harlequin chair Victor Sudi, director of women’s rugby Peris Mukoko, Christie Sevens tournament director Nekesa Were, Kenya Rugby Union’s Lesley Mwangale, Sportpesa brand ambassador Bigman Kingstone Ben and communications and partnership manager Willis Ojwang’. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Speaking at the same function, the firm’s communications and partnerships manager Willis Ojwang’ underlined Sportpesa’s commitment to growing 7s rugby in the country.

“We are proud to partner with the KRU and the affiliate clubs in hosting the second edition of the SportPesa National 7s Rugby Circuit. This sponsorship underscores our continued dedication to fostering the growth of 7s rugby in Kenya and we look forward to an exciting season as the circuit goes around the five cities in the country,” Ojwang’ said.

The firm has also unveiled a trophy that will be awarded to the winners at the end of the Prinsloo Sevens, which will be the final leg to be staged on September 14-15 at the Nakuru Athletic Club.