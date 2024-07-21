Will Tusker go after a foreign coach after Robert Matano’s exit?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 21 – Tusker FC are exploring the idea of bringing in a foreign coach for the first time in the new Premier League era, with Robert Matano leaving the 12-time champions upon the expiry of his contract.

Matano has been with the club in two separate stints, and the latest one seeing him being at the helm of the club since 2018 and has won two league titles, though the last one, in the 2021-22 season was later chalked off due to the Kenyan football wrangles.

Sources within the club intimate that they are considering hiring a foreigner to take over the role, with close to 15 coaches having already expressed interest in the job, sending in their CVs.

The club remains tight lipped on their next boss. Youth team head coach Charles Okere, who was also one of the assistant coaches under Matano, has been elevated as a stand in tactician as the club explores options.

He will work with George Maina, who was Matano’s first assistant, to drive the club through pre-season.

Three first team players leave the team

Tusker FC defender Daniel Sakari is leaving the club. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Tusker have had a major purge in the squad, with 11 players exiting. Three first team players, defender Daniel Sakari, goalkeeper Brian Bwire and striker Eric Kapaito all left for greener pastures after they turned down contract renewal talks.

The club had engaged the three in talks to sign new contracts but they were not successful, with higher bids coming in. Kapaito is headed to Tanzania’s Namungo while Sakari is moving to Police FC, who offered a massive sign on bonus and salary.

Bwire is meanwhile set to complete a move to South African side Polokwane City.

The club released several of its fringe players, including the Youth Team graduate trio of Eric Zakayo, Collins Otieno and Jimmy Mbugua.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This week, the team will introduce its new players as they look to form up for the new campaign to challenge for the FKF Premier League title after playing second fiddle to Gor Mahia twice in a row.