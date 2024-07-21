Trailblazing Lady Judoka Cherotich in Miramas, Excited For Her Fairytale Olympic Dream

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MIRAMAS, France, Jul 21 – The last batch of Team Kenya to Pre-Olympics camp in Miramas is finally in France well in time for the Paris Olympics starting next week.

Trail-blazing Kenyan lady judoka Zeddy Cherotich and her coach David Walubengo waltzed into Miramas amid heavy rains that pounded the sleepy French town where Kenya is running its pre-Olympic high-performance camp.

Kenyans in Miramas have experienced roasting temperatures over the past few weeks, but Zeddy was flabbergasted to see the heavens to open, contrary to all expectations.

–Heavens Open in Miramas–

“I can’t wait… My maiden Olympic Games feels surreal. I am mega-excited,” Zeddy quipped, adding: “I want to believe that the heavy rains come with blessings. Those who came earlier all talked of searing heat, but here we are here in Miramas with the rains.”

With quite a bit of culture shock, Zeddy was overly excited to set foot into the team’s camp. “It hasn’t sunk in yet. I still don’t believe I am in France,” she said of her fairy tale feat.

Zeddy become the first Kenyan female judoka to qualify for the quadrennial summer games. Kenya’s Female Judoka trailblazer Zeddy Cheruto and her training partner posing for a photo at the Marseille International Airport ahead of the pre-olympics training camp in Miramas, France. Photo/ALEX ISABOKE

The Kenya Defense Forces Sergeant participated in the world championships in Abu Dhabi before qualifying for Paris through the world ranking.

She will be among the 12 players from Africa who will participate in Judo during the upcoming Games.

She will be competing in the under 78kg and has her opening game on August 1.

She arrived in Miramas on an emotional maiden tour of Olympic duty as the last athlete to jet in for the pre-Olympics training.

“There’s pressure to perform in Paris, being the most prestigious event in the globe, I just want to go and give it my best shot. I was lucky to be welcomed by the rains despite being Summer. In the traditional African culture rain is a lucky charm especially after prolonged seasons of hot weather. I am glad I will be able to acclimatize well.”

“I am feeling good going into the games. I am aiming to be in the medal bracket and I know anything can happen,” she went on.

–Culture Shock—

Zeddy says she is eager to discover many things as she has heard more about France from stories of Paris Olympics.

–Lone Ranger— Kenya’s Female Judoka trailblazer Zeddy Cheruto posing for a photo at the Marseille International Airport ahead of the pre-olympics training camp in Miramas, France. Photo/ALEX ISABOKE

She expounded: “I hear many stories about France. I would like to have as many excursions as possible after the games and discover how others feel. I’m also looking to learn French and I know there will be language barrier at some point, but then again, there is also that aspect of culture shock, that we have to deal with.”

She added, I’m excited to be in the mix. The Olympic dream is now a reality. When I first learnt of my qualification, I didn’t believe that I was going to be the first lady qualifier from Kenya, more so after the ticket has eluded our women for the longest time.”

-Alex Isaboke is reporting from Miramas, France-