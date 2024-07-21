IN PICTURES: How Thunder struck down KPA for first ever league title

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 21 – Nairobi City Thunder clinched the Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) men’s Premier League title for the first time in their history, when they swept defending champions Kenya Ports Authority (3-0) in the best-of-five final series.
This was only the third time in their history that Thunder were playing the final, the first being in 1999 and the second, 20 years later in 2019.
Here are some of the photos from their game three conquest over the dockers at the Nyayo National Stadium gymnasium.