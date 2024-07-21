IN PICTURES: How Thunder struck down KPA for first ever league title - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Thunder
Thunder
Anguka nayo! Thunder players celebrate after their win. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Basketball

IN PICTURES: How Thunder struck down KPA for first ever league title

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 21 – Nairobi City Thunder clinched the Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) men’s Premier League title for the first time in their history, when they swept defending champions Kenya Ports Authority (3-0) in the best-of-five final series.

This was only the third time in their history that Thunder were playing the final, the first being in 1999 and the second, 20 years later in 2019.

Here are some of the photos from their game three conquest over the dockers at the Nyayo National Stadium gymnasium.

Thunder
Kibra Member of Parliament and Kenya Baseketball Federation (KBF) Secretary General Mwalimu Peter Orero shares a light moment with Thunder’s Ken Wachira. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Thunder
KPA’s John Wiljass and Thunder’s Albert Odero converse before the match. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Thunder
Abdoulaye Haidarra of KPA and Fidel ‘Fathe’ Okoth go for tip off. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Thunder
Catch me if you can! Garang Ding of Thunder charges forward, chased by KPA’s Tobias Odhiambo. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Thunder
Well done boy! Thunder players pat skipper Griffin Ligare after some delightful play. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Thunder
Thunder’s Garang Ding reacts after a basket. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Thunder
The Thunder technical bench of Rose Mshilla, Brad Ibs and Sadat Gaya. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Thunder
Thunder coach Brad Ibs is soaked in water and champagne after the team’s victory over KPA. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Thunder
Thunder’s Faheem Juma celebrates after winning the league title for the first time ever. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Thunder
Skipper Griffin Ligare is mobbed by fans after his star perfomance to help Thunder clinch the title. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Thunder
Thunder players celebrating in champion mood. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Thunder
Thunder’s coach Brad Ibs was named coach of the year. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Thunder
Thunder players celebrate with their trophy. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Thunder
Thunder’s James Mwangi and Ariel Okall celebrate with fans. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
We did it! Thunder’s technical bench of head coach Brad Ibs, assistants Sadat Gaya and Rose Mshilla embrace after the victory. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Founding members: Assistant coach Sadat Gaya and skipper Griffin Ligare. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Thunder
Thunder skipper Griffin Ligare. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Thunder
Thunder’s shooting guard Albert Odero was named the league’s most valuable player. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Thunder
Thunder day ones celebrate after their first ever trophy. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved