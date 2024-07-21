IN PICTURES: How Thunder struck down KPA for first ever league title

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 21 – Nairobi City Thunder clinched the Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) men’s Premier League title for the first time in their history, when they swept defending champions Kenya Ports Authority (3-0) in the best-of-five final series.

This was only the third time in their history that Thunder were playing the final, the first being in 1999 and the second, 20 years later in 2019.

Here are some of the photos from their game three conquest over the dockers at the Nyayo National Stadium gymnasium.

Kibra Member of Parliament and Kenya Baseketball Federation (KBF) Secretary General Mwalimu Peter Orero shares a light moment with Thunder’s Ken Wachira. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

KPA’s John Wiljass and Thunder’s Albert Odero converse before the match. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Abdoulaye Haidarra of KPA and Fidel ‘Fathe’ Okoth go for tip off. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Catch me if you can! Garang Ding of Thunder charges forward, chased by KPA’s Tobias Odhiambo. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Well done boy! Thunder players pat skipper Griffin Ligare after some delightful play. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Thunder’s Garang Ding reacts after a basket. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

The Thunder technical bench of Rose Mshilla, Brad Ibs and Sadat Gaya. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Thunder coach Brad Ibs is soaked in water and champagne after the team’s victory over KPA. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Thunder’s Faheem Juma celebrates after winning the league title for the first time ever. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Skipper Griffin Ligare is mobbed by fans after his star perfomance to help Thunder clinch the title. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Thunder players celebrating in champion mood. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Thunder’s coach Brad Ibs was named coach of the year. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Thunder players celebrate with their trophy. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Thunder’s James Mwangi and Ariel Okall celebrate with fans. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

We did it! Thunder’s technical bench of head coach Brad Ibs, assistants Sadat Gaya and Rose Mshilla embrace after the victory. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Founding members: Assistant coach Sadat Gaya and skipper Griffin Ligare. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Thunder skipper Griffin Ligare. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Thunder’s shooting guard Albert Odero was named the league’s most valuable player. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu