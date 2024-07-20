Okutoyi clinches gold in Casablanca after ruthless display in women's doubles - Capital Sports
Angella Okutoyi (L) and Celine Simunyu celebrate with their doubles trophy. PHOTO/ANGELLA OKUTOYI X

Tennis

Okutoyi clinches gold in Casablanca after ruthless display in women’s doubles

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 20 – African Games champion Angella Okutoyi won the doubles title at the W15 International Tennis Federation (ITF) Women’s World Tennis Tour in Casablanca, Morocco on Saturday.

Okutoyi teamed up with Ireland’s Celine Simunyu to outclass the Italian pair of Gloria Ceschi and Gaia Squarcialupi 6-3 6-1 in one-sided tie at the Association Culturelle et Sportive de l’Air venue in the Moroccan capital.

The win was a perfect way for Okutoyi to round off her Casablanca campaign following a disappointing end to the singles where she lost 5-7 7-6 6-7 to Spain’s Paula Arias Manjon in the quarterfinals of the same competition on Friday.

Okutoyi was competing in her eighth W15 tour event through which she was seeking to qualify for her first ever Olympics at this month’s edition in Paris.

However, the youngster did not succeed in her Olympics dream after failing to make it to the top 400 in the ITF rankings.

