Kurgat personal best in London stirs hope for podium place in Paris

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 20 – Kenya’s Edwin Kurgat is optimistic of a great performance at the Paris Olympics after clocking finishing third at Saturday’s London Diamond League.

The United States-based athlete clocked a personal best of 7:28.53 in the men’s 3000m, behind winner Dominic Lokinyomo of Switzerland who clocked a meet and national record of 7:27.68 as American Grant Fisher clocked 7:27.99 in second.

“Throughout the race I was feeling good, really composed. This was the race where I wanted to run good to get ready for the Olympics so I’m glad with how I ran,” Kurgat said.

Kurgat described his performance on the night as a precursor to Paris and paid homage to the London crowd for propelling him to the finish line.

“I’m feeling confident going in to Paris, running under 7:30 is a big achievement for me and now I’m just ready for what’s to come. The crowd was amazing, they helped push me to get it finished,” he said.

The race was Kurgat’s first since securing his ticket to the quadrennial games at the national trials in June where he finished third in the men’s 5000m at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Kurgat, who clocked 13:27.25 at the trials, will be flying the national flag alongside Ronald Kwemoi and world 5000m bronze medalist Jacob Krop.

He was also in action at May’s Prefontaine Classic Diamond League where he missed out on the ticket for the men’s 10,000m — after clocking 26:51.54 in the 25-lap race.