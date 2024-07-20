Kurgat personal best in London stirs hope for podium place in Paris - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Edwin Kurgat (L) celebrates with Ronald Kwemoi at the national trials for the Olympics. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Athletics

Kurgat personal best in London stirs hope for podium place in Paris

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 20 – Kenya’s Edwin Kurgat is optimistic of a great performance at the Paris Olympics after clocking finishing third at Saturday’s London Diamond League.

The United States-based athlete clocked a personal best of 7:28.53 in the men’s 3000m, behind winner Dominic Lokinyomo of Switzerland who clocked a meet and national record of 7:27.68 as American Grant Fisher clocked 7:27.99 in second.

“Throughout the race I was feeling good, really composed. This was the race where I wanted to run good to get ready for the Olympics so I’m glad with how I ran,” Kurgat said.

Kurgat described his performance on the night as a precursor to Paris and paid homage to the London crowd for propelling him to the finish line.

“I’m feeling confident going in to Paris, running under 7:30 is a big achievement for me and now I’m just ready for what’s to come. The crowd was amazing, they helped push me to get it finished,” he said.

The race was Kurgat’s first since securing his ticket to the quadrennial games at the national trials in June where he finished third in the men’s 5000m at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Kurgat, who clocked 13:27.25 at the trials, will be flying the national flag alongside Ronald Kwemoi and world 5000m bronze medalist Jacob Krop.

He was also in action at May’s Prefontaine Classic Diamond League where he missed out on the ticket for the men’s 10,000m — after clocking 26:51.54 in the 25-lap race.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved