Third Time Lucky? Coach Wambua Ready To Take Shujaa To ‘Seventh Heaven’

MIRAMAS, France, Jul 19 – Following a string of good results which culminated into Paris 2024 Olympic qualification and a comeback to top flight World Rugby Sevens series, Shujaa players now carry an air of confidence into next week’s opening games fixture against Argentina on Wednesday July 24 at the Stade de France.

And having finished 11th in Rio 2016 and 9th in Tokyo 2020, Shujaa Head Coach Kevin Wambua just can’t stop thinking about their South American match adversaries.

“The team progress has been steady. Now the pressure is upon us. Third time lucky? For us, the essence is to just follow our process right now. We are now thinking of how we will beat Argentina then the other games we will think about them when the right time right comes.”

“We don’t want to give a lot of pressure on boys. We will continue following our approach in every game like a cup final before we get to the final four. It’s obvious the boys would like to get out of the pool but then again, it’s a prosses,” coach Wambua told Capital Sport in Miramas after having their last session.

Coach Wambua added, “It’s been hot, almost replicating the kind of weather we are going to experience in Paris and the boys were able to catch up well. Coming to the second week, our focus shifted to a more technical and practical approach as we were just fine tuning our plays and play more opposition situations,” explained Wambua.

–Seventh Heaven— Kenya 7s players and coach Kevin Wambua posing for a photo after their final training in Miramas, France before heading to Paris Olympic village. Photo/ALEX ISABOKE

He emphasized: “We have done our job, so far so good. The boys are in good spirits technicality we’ve cleaned up on our attack and defence frameworks and in terms of opposition.”

Shujaa have also spent some time in the swimming pool to calm down the nerve after the heavy training, and Wambua is overly excited about it.

“Well, the Olympics is the biggest stage of sports and for them being calm and collective that’s a boost for us in terms of their mental approach.”

“We know there is a lot of pressure, three quarters of the squad has never been to the Olympics, so seeing them happy, cheering each other it shows that they have no pressure and if there is they find a way collectively among themselves to stay calm,” Wambua added.

–The 13th Player!— Shujaa players celebrate with fans at the Munich Challenger Series. PHOTO/KENYA RUGBY UNION TWITTER

Meanwhile, Wambua is grateful to the amount of support fans have cheered them on to victory.

He said: “The fans are always our thirteenth player. They give us extra impetus, especially in times of pressure. They have been with us all through the challenge, more so, when in Zimbabwe when we were qualifying for the Olympics. They usually push us when things are tough and we would like then to come in large numbers as we wouldn’t disappoint in Paris.”

On Wednesday, Wambua’s boys will tackle Australia before their third and last Pool B match against Samoa on Thursday July 25.

The world’s best men’s and women’s rugby sevens players will compete at the Olympic Games Paris 2024, from 24-30 July.

Twenty-four teams will lock horns in the iconic Stade de France in their respective tournaments, 12 each for the men’s and women’s competitions.

For the first time, rugby sevens will commence two days before the Opening Ceremony with the men’s preliminary and quarter-final stages.

Shujaa touched down in Paris on Friday afternoon, being the first Kenyan side to arrive in the Olympics village.

Speaking at the Marseille International Airport when the team was departing to Paris, Team Manager Steve Sewe was beaming with confidence that the boys will deliver.

“We managed to tick all our boxes while in Miramas, the weather has been good for us, we have been provided for everything we needed by NOC-K. This is a once in a lifetime experience and the boys knows that this is their opportunity to be watched by over a billion people. We will be playing in a 60,000 capacity stadium and there is pressure that come with it, but at the same time, it’s an excitement for the boys because they know everybody will be watching them,” Sewe said.

Fiji, who have won both men’s Olympic titles since the sport made its debut at Rio 2016, will be going for a golden hat-trick, but will have to be at their best to stop hosts France, who won the 2024 World Rugby Sevens Series Grand Final in June.

On the women’s side, reigning Olympic champions New Zealand will be desperate to settle a score with Rio 2016 champs Australia, who won the world series in June, beating hosts France in the final.

-Alex Isaboke is reporting from Miramas, France-