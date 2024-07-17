Newcastle determined to keep Howe if England make approach - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe

English Premiership

Newcastle determined to keep Howe if England make approach

Published

NEWCASTLE, United Kingdom, July 16 – Newcastle United chief executive Darren Eales says the club are determined to keep Eddie Howe and will resist any approaches from the Football Association.

Howe, 46, is a leading contender to become England’s next manager following Gareth Southgate’s resignation.

Southgate, who was appointed in 2016 and had five months left on his deal with England, stood down less than 48 hours after Spain beat the Three Lions in the Euro 2024 final.

Howe was appointed Newcastle manager in 2021 and signed a new long-term contract extension in 2022 after steering the club away from relegation.

Asked if the club would fight to keep Howe in the event of an approach from the FA, Earles said: “Yes, absolutely.

“We’re on an exciting journey and, as far as we’re concerned, Eddie is the man to lead us on that.

“For us, he’s exactly the right man for the project we are on at Newcastle United and that is why we are committed to a long-term deal with him. That’s why we think he’s the right man for Newcastle. We love him.”

Eales said, given Howe’s long-term contract in the north east, the club would be due compensation should Howe agree to replace Southgate but there was not a “set number” in place.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

England are next in action when they face the Republic of Ireland on 7 September in the Nations League.

An interim manager will be in charge if the FA are still to appoint Southgate’s successor.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved