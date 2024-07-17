Newcastle determined to keep Howe if England make approach

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NEWCASTLE, United Kingdom, July 16 – Newcastle United chief executive Darren Eales says the club are determined to keep Eddie Howe and will resist any approaches from the Football Association.

Howe, 46, is a leading contender to become England’s next manager following Gareth Southgate’s resignation.

Southgate, who was appointed in 2016 and had five months left on his deal with England, stood down less than 48 hours after Spain beat the Three Lions in the Euro 2024 final.

Howe was appointed Newcastle manager in 2021 and signed a new long-term contract extension in 2022 after steering the club away from relegation.

Asked if the club would fight to keep Howe in the event of an approach from the FA, Earles said: “Yes, absolutely.

“We’re on an exciting journey and, as far as we’re concerned, Eddie is the man to lead us on that.

“For us, he’s exactly the right man for the project we are on at Newcastle United and that is why we are committed to a long-term deal with him. That’s why we think he’s the right man for Newcastle. We love him.”

Eales said, given Howe’s long-term contract in the north east, the club would be due compensation should Howe agree to replace Southgate but there was not a “set number” in place.

England are next in action when they face the Republic of Ireland on 7 September in the Nations League.

An interim manager will be in charge if the FA are still to appoint Southgate’s successor.