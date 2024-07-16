Ulinzi Stars fire head coach Kimani as KCB pick on Patrick Odhiambo - Capital Sports
Kimani
Kimani
Immediate former Ulinzi Stars head coach Anthony Kimani. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Football

Ulinzi Stars fire head coach Kimani as KCB pick on Patrick Odhiambo

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 15 – Ahead of the start of the 2024-25 FKF Premier League season, clubs have started aligning themselves for battle royale, with two already initiating coaching changes.

Ulinzi Stars has announced that they have relieved head coach Anthony Kimani of his duties after just one season, following a below average performance.

The military side hired Kimani at the start of last season following his departure from Bandari, but he failed to live up to expectations as they finished 14th in the season.

The four-time league champions are now actively in the market for a new boss, as they look to reclaim their old glory following years of underperformance.

At the same time, KCB have announced the hiring of immediate former Kakamega Homeboyz head coach Patrick Odhiambo as their new boss, announcing that Bernard Mwalala, who took them to the final of the FKF Cup, has stepped aside to focus on personal interests.

Mwalala
Bernard Mwalala. PHOTO/KCB

“We are committed to establishing a strong team that will dominate the local scene and go beyond to regional competitions. With the appointment of Patrick Odhiambo, we are confident that we will achieve greater milestones in the new season,” said KCB’s patron Azu Ogolla, speaking after the announcement of Odhiambo’s arrival.

Mwalala joined KCB at the start of the season from Ulinzi, but the side struggled to perform in the league, but did well in the Cup reaching the final for the first time.

Pressure had already been mounting on Mwalala, especially with the bankers’ massive investment in the team, but with little reward to show for it.

