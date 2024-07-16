Lokedi proud to don Team Kenya singlet at Paris Olympics

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 16 – Kenya’s Sharon Lokedi has backed the women’s marathon team for an excellent performance at this month’s Paris Olympics.

Lokedi says the team of defending champion Peres Jepchirchir, Boston and New York Marathon champion Hellen Obiri and herself are strong enough to fly the national flag high at the quadrennial games.

“I am very proud to be part of the team and to be able to fly the national flag high…and to be able to compete alongside my teammates. I know it is going to be very tough and competitive but I know the ladies in the team are very competitive and very prepared and we all want to do well,” the 2022 New York Marathon champion said.

The ladies will be hoping to go one better than the Tokyo games in 2021 when Jepchirchir led a 1-2 Kenyan finish, ahead of Brigid Kosgei.

Lokedi is coming in for the Olympics silver medalist who was forced to drop out of the team last week due to a persistent injury.

The United States-based marathoner, who was initially a reserve in the team, described her inclusion as a pinnacle of her career.

“It was honestly the best feeling ever…it’s the biggest thing in my career. When I was named in the team I was excited and called my mum. I told her that I am in because she has been encouraging me to keep trying and to keep doing my race. She has been praying for me…telling me that when the time is right I will be one of the top athletes left,” Lokedi explained.

The road runner has thus far accumulated podium finishes in the two races she has run in this year.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

She clocked 2:22:45 in April’s Boston Marathon to finish second, behind fellow Kenyan Obiri before timing 31:04 in second at the New York Half Marathon in June.

Lokedi said her career trajectory has been reminiscent of baby steps, beginning from her days in the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) championships in 2015.

“My highest moment was definitely winning the New York Marathon. When I was in college and won the NCAA that was big and then after that I wanted something bigger and so I ran in the New York Half Marathon,” she said.

The men and women’s marathon in Paris is set for August 10 — a day before the closing ceremony for the three-week event.