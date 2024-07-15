Polo youngster Amani Nzomo eager for national duty after star show at Horseman Cup

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 15 – Kenyan polo star Amani Nzomo is looking forward to his second appearance in national team colours when they play away to Zambia at the end of July.

The youngster says his game has improved considerably since last month’s debut against Zimbabwe in the country.

“I am looking forward to it and I am going to practise to ensure that where I am a bit weak, I can improve. Last month, I had my debut for the country…first cap, first colours for the country against Zimbabwe. We managed to win against high-goal and very experienced players. It was a very good exhibition match and I am sure Zambia will be even better if not the same,” Amani said.

He is thankful for the steadying hands of experienced polo players in the country who have given him valuable tips on how to improve.

“I am still young and quite new to the game so anyone who has any advice for me I tend to listen keenly. I am always willing to learn so there are a few things I’ve been taught and told and that’s what I am willing to do and work on for Zambia,” Amani added.

The youngster was speaking in the aftermath of another five-star performance in which he spearheaded Mawimbi’s 6-4F win over 24:7 during the Horseman Cup at the Nairobi Polo Club on Sunday.

The final was billed as a ‘battle of the Nzomos’ with his brother, Jadini, playing for the opponents.

Amani propelled the winners into a 3-0F lead in the first chukka before Jadini pulled one back in the second chukka.

However, Amani scored his team’s fourth to extend their lead just before the end of the second chukka, although Jadini added his name to the scoresheet to halve the deficit.

The comeback was on in the penultimate chukka with Jadini scoring his third but once again, Amani nipped it in the bud to give Mawimbi a 5-3F lead.

The fourth chukka followed the same narrative with 24:7 scoring a fourth to put the game on edge before Mawimbi had the final say via a Amani goal in the dying minutes.

For his starring role, the youngster was crowned the Most Valuable Player (MVP), following on from the same feat at last September’s Casino Six-Goal Polo Tournament at the same venue.

Reflecting on the ‘sibling rivalry’ on the field, Amani said it was all part of being polo players.

“My brother and I are very competitive…first, I’d like to say I thank him…we shared the pitch and we had a very good game. Before the game, our dad told us…and he’s always told us to give everything on the pitch and off the pitch we can be brothers again so that’s exactly how it went. I want to congratulate him and thank him for the game,” he said.

Amani further saluted his experienced teammates

“I am very happy with the team that was selected for me. My teammates enabled me to play my game. I think we gelled well especially over the weekend. On Saturday we picked up quite slowly but as the weekend went by you would have seen that we played a bit better and that is all thanks to Fred (Kambo), Ben (Moss) and Michelle (Morgan),” he said.

In the first match of the day, Glenmorangie beat Hennessy 5F-5 in a thriller that saw the winners nick it at the death.