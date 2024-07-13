'Timo' admits need to improve self in quest for Olympics title in Paris - Capital Sports
Kenya's 1500m top runner Timothy Cheruiyot finished third at the 2024 National Athletics Trials held at the Nyayo National Stadium. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Athletics

‘Timo’ admits need to improve self in quest for Olympics title in Paris

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 13 – Despite notching another podium finish this year, Olympics 1500m silver medalist Timothy Cheruiyot admits he needs to work harder ahead of the Paris Games.

Cheruiyot said he needs to improve on his endurance if he is to walk away with the Olympic title in the French capital.

“Yeah…I need to work harder despite there being a few weeks to the Olympics. I need to plan well for my training and I know I will come back stronger. I need to work on my speed and endurance because last year I was struggling with an injury that’s why my body was a little bit down. I am happy that I have run well today,” the 2019 World 1500m champion said.

Cheruiyot clocked a season’s best of 3:28.71 to finish second in the men’s 1500m at Friday’s Monaco Diamond League, behind Olympics champion Jakob Ingebrigsten of Norway, who timed a world lead of 3:26.73 in first.

African champion Brian Komen clocked a personal best of 3:28.80 in third.

Reflecting on the changing landscape of the three-and-a-quarter-lap race, Cheruiyot warned of emerging talents who are disrupting the old order.

“It is nowadays a very competitive race…there are young guys coming up. I am happy because I was gauging myself for the Olympics and I am happy I ran well today,” he said.

Cheruiyot will be flying the national flag in the men’s 1500m at the Paris Olympics, alongside Komen and the World Cross Country mixed relay champion Reynold Cheruiyot.

