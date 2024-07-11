Koeman accuses VAR of ‘breaking football’ after Dutch loss at Euros

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DORTMUND, Germany, Jul 11 – Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman criticised the use of video assistant referees (VAR) for “breaking football” after England were awarded a contentious penalty in Tuesday’s tense Euro 2024 semi-final.

The Dutch had taken an early lead through Xavi Simons’ powerful strike but Gareth Southgate’s side were handed a lifeline when Harry Kane was caught on the follow-through by Denzel Dumfries after the England captain had already shot over the bar.

No penalty was given originally but referee Felix Zwayer then pointed to the spot after he was advised to go to the monitor by VAR.

Kane levelled with the spot-kick and substitute Ollie Watkins struck a 90th-minute winner to send England to Sunday’s final, where they will play Spain.

“In my opinion it should not have been a penalty,” said Koeman.

“He kicked the ball and the boots touched. I think that we cannot play properly football and this is due to VAR. It really breaks football.”

Netherlands and Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk also felt the penalty decision was the turning point in the game.

“I think the penalty moment is a big moment, England had some confidence out of it,” he added.

“I think so many decisions didn’t go our way, but I don’t want to speak about the referee.”

‘England can stop Spain, why not?’

Despite seeing the Netherlands’ hopes of a first European Championship title since 1988 dashed, Koeman offered England backing for the final.

Spain have arguably been the best side at Euro 2024, winning every game they have played, but Koeman sees no reason why Southgate’s side cannot claim a first major trophy since 1966.

“I think England showed great football in the first half after [being] 1-0 down,” he added.

“It is football. Maybe if you watch all of the matches of the Spanish team, maybe they are playing more offensive, great wingers and ball possession and you need to stop that.

“But England are in the final and have the possibility to win it. Spain are playing on a high level but England can stop them. Why not?”