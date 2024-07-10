Stanchart Marathon champion ready to run faster at 21st edition

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 10 – Stanchart Nairobi Marathon champion Alphonce Kigen is aiming to improve on his personal best when he competes in the 21st edition of the competition on October 27.

Kigen concedes it will be a tough ask to successfully defend his title and as such is simply looking forward to running faster than he did last year.

“Obviously, the competition will not be easy because everyone is looking to win. As for me, my main target is to improve on my personal best. Last year, I clocked 2:10:18 and this year, I will try to run under 2:06 or 2:05. If I manage to do that, then it’s all thanks to God,” the 31-year-old said.

Kigen boasts a PB of 2:10:01, set in 2022 on his way to victory at the Padova Marathon in Italy.

At last year’s Stanchart Marathon, he clocked 2:10:18 to win the 42km race, ahead of Moses Mwangi (2:10:26) and Patrick Kipchirchir (2:11:59) in second and third respectively.

Kigen further admits his life has taken a turn for the best ever since the win, noting that his confidence has hit the roof.

“Of course, life has gotten better. The prize money I received from the event has enabled me to build myself and undertake certain projects. I have also been able to participate in a number of road races. I have so far competed twice this year…in January and April,” he said. Athletics Kenya president Jack Tuwei during the launch of the 21st edition of the Stanchart Marathon. PHOTO/STANCHART MARATHON

The runner was speaking on the sidelines of the launch of this year’s edition of the road race at the Stanchart headquarters in Nairobi.

Speaking at the same event, Athletics Kenya (AK) president Jack Tuwei reiterated the federation’s commitment to helping the marathon grow into a global event.

“We started together and have actually come together all the way. We have always been partners and always assisted and supported the marathon and the bank in terms of developing this sport and we will continue to do so. As I said, it is the only marathon that has been consistent,” Tuwei said. Chair of Stanchart Marathon local organising committee Peter Gitau speaks during the launch of the 21st edition of the annual event. PHOTO/STANCHART MARATHON

Chair of the local organising committee, Peter Gitau, said the biggest success of the marathon over the years is enhancing diversity and inclusivity.

“Over the last 20 years, we have raised over KES 750 million from the race’s proceeds to help disadvantaged Kenyans gain access to essential services and opportunities. Today that impact firmly focuses on supporting young, disadvantaged people – especially girls and persons with disabilities – to gain new skills and expertise to improve their chances of getting a job or starting their own business,” Gitau said.

Registration is ongoing on www.nairobimarathon.com and is expected to attract approximately 23,000 competitors.